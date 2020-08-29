Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Belva Hess

Hess, Belva Irene (Schepp)

BARABOO - Belva Irene (Schepp) Hess, age 86, of Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. She was born on April 3, 1934, in Baraboo, to parents Conrad F. Schepp and Esther V. (Ebert) Schepp.

She married Ervin Orlin Hess Jr. on Sept. 13, 1952.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Esther Schepp.

She is survived by husband, Ervin Orlin Hess Jr.; son, Fredrick (Debi) W. Hess; daughter, Julie (Tim) K. (Hess) Payne; brothers, Benjamin G. Schepp (Ill.) and Roy E. Schepp (Va.); five grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; as well as several other family and friends.

No services are being held. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.