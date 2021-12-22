Buchholz, Ben Lester

CHESTER - Ben Lester Buchholz, age 63, of the Town of Chester, Dodge County, Wis., died unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home.

The visitation will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be a graveside service at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wis., on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., with the Rev. David Nottling officiating.

Ben Lester was born on May 19, 1958, in Waupun, Wis., to Lyle and Arline (Mathweg) Buchholz. He was a 1976 graduate of Waupun High School. On March 26, 1977, Ben was united in marriage with Pauline Storck at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. They raised their family on the family farm, in the Town of Chester. He had an unmatched work ethic. He was devoted to his family farm, so while operating the dairy farm, Ben also went to work for R & D Construction full-time, where he specialized in concrete construction. He woke each morning at 3:30 a.m. to milk the cows, worked a full day of construction, and returned each evening to milk the cows again and finish with any chores his wife and children could not complete before retiring for the day. He later went to work for C.C. Linke Road Contractors and later Linke Aggregates, where he retired on Aug. 1, 2020. Ben was an avid hunter, especially deer hunting, and loved trapping.

Ben would do anything for his wife and children and loved his wife dearly. He was a devoted father and grandfather, assisting his children with one of their many remodeling projects or farm work of their own. He took his grandkids fishing and helped with their 4-H projects. He was a good and caring man with a strong back and a warm heart. He believed in the Golden rule and taught his children to pray. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Ben is survived and loved dearly by his wife, Pauline Buchholz; children, Jodi (Kevin) Sterwald of Watertown, Janet (Kenny) Griffin of Kingston, Jereme (Carrie) Buchholz of Fox Lake, Jilline (Randy) Draeger of Juneau, and Jennalee (Jacob) Schmidt of Waupun; grandchildren, Alissa and Alan Moulster, Anna and John Sterwald, Laila and Chase Griffin, Jordan Buchholz, Devin Zimmerman, Kaley, Drake, and Autumn Buchholz, Brina, Katelyn, and Brayden Draeger, Joanna, James, Jeffrey, and Jasmine Schmidt; brothers, Lester Buchholz (Gwen Vander Galien) of Burnett, Gordon (Pat) of Mayville, and Alvin Buchholz of Burnett; family members by marriage, Susan Storck of Whitewater, Larry Storck of Whitewater, Ann (Joe) Penney of Baraboo, Yvonne Storck of Whitewater, and John Storck of Whitewater; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Norman Buchholz; a sister, June Maus; a sister-in-law, Elsie Buchholz; and father-in-law, Lawrence Storck.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.