Radloff, Benjamin Charles

BEAVER DAM - Benjamin Charles Radloff (horticulturist, guitarist, crocheter, confectioner, taco-maker, sous chef, machine operator, artist and butler-extraordinaire) passed away on Oct. 4, 2021.

Born in Mesa, Ariz., on Aug. 26, 1987, Ben was a sweet and energetic boy growing up in the desert sun. He loved bike riding, swimming, and Ninja Turtles, with an intense aversion to vegetables and a mild disdain for his brother, David. Ben survived early family excursions in the back of the trusty Family-Truckster, happily graduating to the luxurious conversion-van captain's chair down the road. Ben enjoyed camping under the stars, learning about astronomy and telescopes from his dad, Eric. One eventful camping trip to Wolf Creek Pass, Ben and his brother took a shortcut to go fishing, only stumbling upon the lake seven hours later after a close call with a herd of rowdy moose.

After growing up in Arizona, Ben moved to Wisconsin as a teenager with his family and dog, Ginger. Restless, reckless and 6 foot 3 inches, Ben took off on his own very young, coming in and out our lives like an ocean wave. With a brilliant mind, Ben read voraciously, earning his GED, life experience, and a motley collection of scrapes, tattoos and certifications along the way.

In recent years, Ben and the love of his life, Jewel, moved to lake country near his brother and sister in Pewaukee. Predictably, Ben was David's best friend in adulthood, enjoying hikes, movies and an intense Cribbage rivalry. To his vegetarian sister's and mom's delight, Ben the horticulturist loved to eat bell peppers straight off the vine, albeit with chili ramen or pizza alongside. Ben and Jewel canvassed town on long walks, playing Pokémon Go as sport. Birthdays and holidays were celebrated, cribbage was played. In a final plot twist, Ben survived a lightning strike and devastating home fire in September, only to be called to his final, heavenly home on Oct. 4, 2021.

Well read on world religions, Benjamin described himself as spiritual as opposed to religious. That said, his family takes comfort in his mother's vision of Ben wrapped in voluminous Archangel wings, sheltered in God's eternal peace.

Benjamin Charles Radloff lived and loved and is intensely missed. He is survived by his fiancée, Jewel Tarver; mother, Linda Hartman-Hoban (Mike Hoban); father, Eric Radloff (Vicki); sister, Sally Grace; brother, David Grace (Kristin); nephew and spitting image, Abel Grace; special aunt and friend, Amy McPherson; aunt, Lisa Radloff; aunt, Holly Hergott; and many more aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, David and Carol Hartman; uncle, Joe Hartman; uncle, Mac McPherson; paternal grandparents, Harold and Marion Radloff; uncle, Karl Radloff; and uncle, Kurt Radloff.

A private service will be held for family, with an open celebration of life at PARK AVENUE SPORTS BAR in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.