Manske, Bernice Alma

FOX LAKE - Bernice Alma Manske, age 98, passed away on Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020 at her home in Fox Lake surrounded by her family.

Bernice was born on March 7, 1922 in the Town of Elba, to Joseph and Alma (Reimer) Stolarski. She was a 1940 graduate of Fox Lake High School. Bernice was united in marriage to Lester Hollnagel on Dec. 27, 1941. Lester passed away in 1959. Bernice married Raymond Manske in February of 1973. Raymond passed away in 1977.

Bernice worked in the Fox Lake post office for 20 years. She was the owner/operator of Manske's Recreation for many years. She belonged to St. John's Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 521 in Fox Lake. Over the years, Bernice enjoyed bingo, tending to her roses and the fishing trips to Canada with her dearest friend Rad Klemann. Rad passed away in 1991.

Bernice will be sadly missed and mourned by her children, Sharon (Richard) Wood of Waukesha, Dennis (Bonnie) Hollnagel of Fox Lake and Raymond "Buck" (Susan) Hollnagel of Fox Lake; her grandchildren, Lonnie Scott, Lester "Charlie" (Pam) Hollnagel and Kim (Jason) Koch; her four great grandchildren, Ellie and Edward Scott, Jackilyn and Mackenzie Koch; her sister-in-law, Emily Winters of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephew several other relatives and friends.

Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and many other relatives.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Bernice's hospice nurses, Marita and Rita, her CNA's Tina and Stacey and her caregivers, Helen and Eka and also to Pastor David Nottling for his home visits and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernice's name may be directed to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 110 Edgelawn Dr, Fox Lake, WI 53933 or to Hillside Hospice, c/o Hillside Hospice House, 709 S. University Ave, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fox Lake with Rev. David Nottling officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Bernice's family requests visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing while attending.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family. For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.kratzfh.com.