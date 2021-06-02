McElroy, Berwin Ralph

DALTON - Berwin Ralph McElroy, age 90, of Dalton, passed away May 30, 2021, at the Markesan Resident Home. He was born on Oct. 22, 1930, to Georgetta (Kiefer) and Ralph McElroy.

For most of his life he farmed in Marcellon Township; later in life, he worked for a logging company in Shawano, Wis., before retiring to Dalton. Despite no longer operating a farm, farming remained his true passion, and in his retirement he dedicated his time to restoring antique tractors. He also enjoyed working in his wood shop, building birdhouses and canes, and when the weather was too cold to work outside he could be found reading magazines and Louis L'Amour novels in his recliner. However, his favorite cold weather activity was deer hunting and making his infamous chili for his sons and grandsons to have when they hunted with him. His additional hobbies included taking care of his roses and vegetable garden and spending time with family.

He is survived by his children, Susan Sice, Ralph (Deb) and Steve (Bev) McElroy; grandchildren, Carrie (Scott) Kornstedt, Megan (Jim) Apitz, Matthew McElroy and Michaela McElroy; great-grandchildren, Payton and Raegan Kornstedt and Addison and Ella Apitz; sister, Carol (Jim) Thompson; as well as other relatives. He was preceded in death by his mother, Georgetta; father, Ralph; sisters, Evelyn and Wanda; and brother, William.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 3 at 11 a.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville. Interment will follow at Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.