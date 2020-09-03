DeMerit, Betsy Ann

REEDSBURG - Betsy Ann DeMerit, age 92, left this world on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center in Reedsburg, Wis. She was born June 9, 1928 in LaCrosse, Wis., the daughter of Clarence Thomas and Marie (Johnson) Thomas. When Betsy was six weeks old, her father was killed in an accident. At that time, her grandparents, Sever and Mathilda Johnson of Coon Valley, shared in her early childhood care, allowing her mother to continue her teaching duties and to complete her Master's degree. Because of her love of sports, Betsy chose to teach physical education, enrolling at LaCrosse State Teachers College. She met and married her husband of fifty-four years, Jim DeMerit from Port Washington, in 1949 and was blessed with three sons. Betsy enjoyed eight years of teaching in Adams-Friendship and twenty-two years of teaching and coaching track and field in Reedsburg. One of her most memorable accomplishments was coaching the first state track and field champions. In 2007, Betsy was inducted into the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association and the Reedsburg Athletic Hall of Fame. Betsy will be remembered as a shining light in the communities she served and for her love and devotion to her family.

She is survived by her sons, John (Karen) DeMerit of Green Bay, Jim (Theresa) DeMerit of Reedsburg, and David (Kay) DeMerit of Waukesha; grandchildren, Todd, Jay, Mary, Rita, Dan and Sam; great grandchildren, Olive, Max and Oakes, along with other relatives and friends.

A private graveside service was held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.

The DeMerit family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center for their attentiveness and loving care.

