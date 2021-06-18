Christianson, Betty J.

PORTAGE – Betty J. Christianson, age 94, of Portage, died at Our House Senior Living on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

She was born on June 8, 1927, to Louis and Marie (Butterfield) Achterberg on a dairy farm in Town of Caledonia, Wis., the oldest of five children. She began her education in a one-room schoolhouse, Dog Hollow School, and went on to graduate from Portage High School in 1945, then attended Madison General Hospital Nursing School, graduating in 1948. She found her first nursing job in Chicago at Cook County Hospital, then returned to the area after the death of her first husband. Betty worked through four decades in several nursing fields including hospitals, doctor's offices, school nursing, and public health. Hobbies included sewing, gardening, reading, creative writing, golfing and especially creating wedding cakes for family and friends. She was an active member of the Women's Civic League of Portage and the Portage Wisconsin Historical Society. She was also a member and elder at the Portage Presbyterian Church for many years.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Pat Christianson of Joliet, Ill.; son, David (Kay) Christianson of Madison; two grandchildren, Benjamin (Kristen) Christianson of Sun Prairie and Zachery Christianson of Columbus; two great-grandchildren, Harvey and Everett; sister-in-law, Joyce Achterberg of Branson, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her husbands, James E. Troup and Robert W. Christianson; and four brothers, William, Eugene, James, and Charles Achterberg.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 31 at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME, with a eulogy to follow.

Special thanks to Our House Senior Living and Agrace Hospice for the wonderful care given.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's name to Agrace Hospice.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.