Betty J. Eilbes
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Eilbes, Betty J.

BEAVER DAM - Betty J. Eilbes, 89, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Beaver Dam Memory Care.

Betty Jane was born on October 23, 1931 the daughter of Helen Nowak in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After a tragic car accident and the loss of her mother at the age of 5, Betty would be raised by her grandparents John W. and Bertha (Kasmiski) Nowak of Randolph. Later, Betty would care for her grandmother in her home.

Betty graduated from Randolph High School in 1949. On August 23, 1951 she married Ambrose S. Eilbes.

As a loving wife, mother and grandmother Betty devoted her time to her family. She supported her community as a member of the Christian Mothers Society at St. Gabriel's and served on the Prairie Vista School Board. Having three developmentally disabled children--two who were severely disabled-- Betty quickly learned by experience that changes needed to be made in how the disabled were cared for and how their parents were treated by institutions and society. As a result, she became involved at the local and state levels advocating for those needed changes in the 1960s and '70s. She continued for many years to serve as a member of Arc Dodge County and The Arc Wisconsin with roles including president, secretary, treasurer and state director. She also was a member State of Wisconsin Ethics Committee and served for many years as a member of the residential care and the ethics committees of Central Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled where her three children resided.

After her children were grown, Betty attended some classes and joined the workforce. She worked in the offices of Busse Bros., an attorney, a funeral home and a medical laboratory until her retirement.

Betty found enjoyment in reading, sewing, knitting, crocheting, bowling and playing cards with family and friends. She was always ready to attend any activity her children or grandchildren were involved in. She was outgoing and enjoyed people. Visiting family, friends and new places near and far were high on her list of priorities.

As a volunteer, she organized many class reunions for her Randolph classmates of '49 and served as secretary for the Beaver Dam Senior Citizens Bowling League.

Betty is survived by her daughters Sandra (Robert) Browning of Livingston, Montana; Judy Eilbes of Madison, Doris Eilbes of Madison, son Loren (Janice Kepka) Eilbes of Madison; grandchildren Jesse (Kayla) Eilbes of Cambria; Cody (Ashley) Eilbes of Fox Lake; and Robert Eilbes of Randolph; great-grandchildren Graeson Casillas and Finley Eilbes.

She was preceded in death by her mother; her grandparents; her husband Ambrose in 1990 and her son James in 2012.

Private family graveside services for Betty will be held at Annunciation Catholic Cemetery in Randolph with the Rev. John Hedrick officiating.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Private Service
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sandy,
Sorry to hear of your mom's passing. She was a sweet lady and always smiling. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Marcia Stancer - Classmate
Marcia Stancer
Classmate
December 30, 2020
Our sympathy at Betty's passing. Betty bowled anchor on our bowling team. We could count on her to get that mark in the 10th frame that we needed to win the game. Remembering Betty with fond memories of the time we spent together. She did so much for so many. A great role model. May God bless her and may God bless her family. Terry and Kay Appenfeldt
Kay Appenfeldt
Friend
December 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss she was like a mom to me, her and Ambrose were good friends
Mark and Jane Ward
Friend
December 20, 2020
Sandy so sad to hear about your mom. I remember all the fun bowling. Take care
Monica Puckett
December 18, 2020
Sandy, so sorry to hear your Mom passed away. She was an amazing woman and I know she is getting her reward in heaven
Judy Schachtner
Friend
December 18, 2020
I am Gemma Fickess, Sally Eilbes De Groot's daughter. I remember Betty with great fondness; mom always admired her strength and her humor always. I am so sorry for your loss.
Gemma Fickess
Family
December 18, 2020
Our sympathy and prayers for Betty's family. Deacon Randy and I, representing St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church here in Beaver Dam, visited Betty weekly before the pandemic praying with and for her. Rest in Peace, Betty.
Lynn Zick
Friend
December 16, 2020
Sorry to hear about your mom Sandy. Such a nice lady. Good memories from a long time ago
John Kuenn Kuenn
Acquaintance
December 15, 2020
Betty and I became friends at Sports Medicine where she enjoyed exercising and chatting about important things. I thought that she was very modest about her achievements and applauded her efforts to help others. She made a great difference in the lives of many and was a gift to all of us. My Sympathy. Barbara
Barbara Ellefson
December 15, 2020
Sandy and family,
Sending my prayers and Deepest Sympathy to you all.
Julia Weinberger
Friend
December 15, 2020
Sandy and family,

My sympathies to you and yours upon the death of your mother.
I will always remember her with a smile on her face.

Peace and prayers for all of you at this time.

Linda Evans
Linda Evans
Classmate
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results