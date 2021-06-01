Knaack, Betty M.

BEAVER DAM - Betty M. Knaack, age 94, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

There will be a graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 12:00 noon with Rev. Cherie Forret officiating.

Betty May Knoll was born on May 25, 1927 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Rudolph and Charlotte (Bayer) Knoll. She was a 1945 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On May 17, 1947, she was united in marriage with Forrest G. Knaack. She and her husband owned and operated Knaack Television Service. Betty was an active member of Trinity Church – United Methodist, where she was active in the church choir for many years, attended bible studies and was a member of the Mary Circle. Betty proudly rang the bell for the Salvation Army for over 20 years. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles in her down time.

Betty will be missed by her two daughters, Kay Neuman of Beaver Dam and Karen Gulling of Hartford; grandchildren, Peter, Aaron and Nicholas (Margaret) Neuman, Paul (Lori) Gulling, Andrea Gulling, and Kelly Gulling; great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest in 2005; son, Karl in 1985; brothers and sisters, Clair Knoll, Marvel Gritzmacher, Orin Knoll, Ardys Bach, Joan Hannermann, and Jean "Budd" Knoll.

Memorials may be made in Betty M. Knaack's name to Trinity Church - United Methodist or to Green Valley Enterprises.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.