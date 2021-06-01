Menu
Betty Knaack
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Knaack, Betty M.

BEAVER DAM - Betty M. Knaack, age 94, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

There will be a graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 12:00 noon with Rev. Cherie Forret officiating.

Betty May Knoll was born on May 25, 1927 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Rudolph and Charlotte (Bayer) Knoll. She was a 1945 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On May 17, 1947, she was united in marriage with Forrest G. Knaack. She and her husband owned and operated Knaack Television Service. Betty was an active member of Trinity Church – United Methodist, where she was active in the church choir for many years, attended bible studies and was a member of the Mary Circle. Betty proudly rang the bell for the Salvation Army for over 20 years. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles in her down time.

Betty will be missed by her two daughters, Kay Neuman of Beaver Dam and Karen Gulling of Hartford; grandchildren, Peter, Aaron and Nicholas (Margaret) Neuman, Paul (Lori) Gulling, Andrea Gulling, and Kelly Gulling; great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest in 2005; son, Karl in 1985; brothers and sisters, Clair Knoll, Marvel Gritzmacher, Orin Knoll, Ardys Bach, Joan Hannermann, and Jean "Budd" Knoll.

Memorials may be made in Betty M. Knaack's name to Trinity Church - United Methodist or to Green Valley Enterprises.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Interment
12:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
W8285 State Road 33 , Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lois and I want you to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Lois will miss Betty's visits to her room and hand holding.
Wendy Schwefel
Friend
May 31, 2021
My sympathy to your family on Betty's passing. My mom (Della Schultz / Dobbratz) and Betty were friends for many years. They did a lot of things together both at church and outside of church, so I saw Betty quite often. I also remember when Forrest came to our house to fix our TVs, especially in the 1960's with black and white tube TVs. I wonder what he would think of our current technology and replace vs. repair approach. I am sure you will carry some very fond memories of them with you.
Randy Schultz
Acquaintance
June 4, 2021
Kay - my sympathy to you as you mourn your mom's passing. I have so many great memories of her from our time together at church and choir. She was a very special lady. Her photo is just beautiful. That is how I will remember her. Take care, Kay.
Deb Wickland
Friend
June 1, 2021
My sympathy on your mom's passing. She was a dear friend of mine for many years. Good memories sitting next to her in choir singing alto and doing duets together. We enjoyed some outings together doing a breakfast or lunch. I often told Betty she was my foster mother, as I could go to her when I needed advice and support. She will be remembered and missed❤❤
Donna Birschbach
Friend
June 1, 2021
