Betty McFarlane
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

McFarlane, Betty Jane (Braun)

BEAVER DAM - On Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, Betty Jane McFarlane of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away at the age of 98 years.

Betty Jane McFarlane was born on Dec. 17, 1923, in Hartford, Wis., to Gustave and Dina (Haack) Braun. Betty was baptized, confirmed and married at Peace Lutheran Church, Hartford.

Betty worked in Hartford at Schultz Brothers Variety and as a medical receptionist. Later she worked as a clerk at Bud's Variety in Reeseville, Wis., and finally at JCPenney's in Beaver Dam, where she worked until she retired. Upon her husband's death she transferred her church membership to St. Stephen's in Beaver Dam, where she remained a member until her death.

She will be lovingly remembered by her nephews, Fred (Cheryl) McFarlane, Tom (Lana) McFarlane, James Braun and Joel (Lea) Braun; and by her nieces, Jennifer (Rick) Gordon and Julia (John) Boggs.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years, Roy "Bud" McFarlane; her parents; brothers, Russell Braun and Jerome Harry Braun; and her sister-in-law, Janice Braun.

Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband, Roy, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford, Wis., and a private family funeral will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in Betty's name may be made to the Jerome and Janice Braun Scholarship Fund c/o Luther Prep School, 1300 Western Ave., Watertown, WI 53094.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Beaver Dam Care Center for their care and compassion over the past year.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 18, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.