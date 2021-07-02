Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Jane Sekely
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kratz Funeral Home - Portage
302 East Conant Street
Portage, WI

Sekely, Betty Jane (Scherbert)

PORTAGE - Betty Jane Sekely, nee Scherbert, age 93, of Portage, Wis., died on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Harris Villa in Westfield, Wis.

Betty was born in Portage on March 16, 1928, to Elton and Norma (Lloyd) Scherbert.

Betty is the beloved mother of Richard (Kathy) Seivert; beloved grandmother of Chris Seivert, Kyle (Alyssa) Seivert, and Kelly (Kevin) Reichert; beloved sibling to Elton (Shirley) Scherbert; and is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins in Chicago and Alabama and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Nancy.

Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 13, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Portage. The Rev. Rod Armon will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Betty's name may be made to the Columbia County Humane Society.

Special thanks to Agrace Hospice and to Nan at The Harris Villa for being with Betty until the end.

Kratz Funeral Home (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
13
Graveside service
Oak Grove Cemetery
Portage, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Kratz Funeral Home - Portage
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kratz Funeral Home - Portage.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.