Voy, Betty Ann

HORICON - Betty Ann Voy, age 79, of Horicon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home in Horicon, surrounded by her family.

Betty was born the daughter of Rudolph and Lorraine (Weginger) Rackow on Jan. 22, 1941, in Beaver Dam. She was united in marriage to Gerald Voy on July 2, 1972, in Horicon. Betty had worked at John Deere and was also founder of Voy's Pumpkin Ranch and a family domestic engineer. Community service was also important to Betty, as she was a director of the Dodge County Humane Society, a member of the Horicon American Legion Auxiliary, and was named the 2010 volunteer of the year at the Horicon Marsh Education Center. She was also a faithful member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church where she served on the finance committee and altar guild. Betty enjoyed golf and was a member and past club champion at Rock River Hills in Horicon.

Betty was devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved dogs, all dogs, every dog! Their interests always superseded her! She enjoyed nature, flowers, and lush green grass. Betty was an observer and protector of wildlife. She will be remembered as a participant in life, not an observer. Betty was a woman of strength, resilience, and faith.

Betty is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry Voy of Horicon; her children, Amber (Greg) Clark of Dallas and Kimberley Delsart Voy of Fox Valley; her daughter-in-law, Kari Voy of Horicon; her grandchildren, Hunter and Taner Voy, and Katherine Clark; her sisters, Judee Triggs of West Bend, Jeanne (Robert) Vollmer of Mayville, and Joyce Baierl of DePere.

She was further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Ryan Voy.

Memorials may be directed to Dodge Co. Humane Society, St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Horicon and Friends of Horicon Marsh Education Center.

Special thanks to Comfort Keepers, Beaver Dam Dialysis Center, and St. Agnes Home and Hospice Care for the support and care shown to Betty and her family.

A memorial service will be held at ST. STEPHEN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Horicon on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Jonathan Szczesny and the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Koepsell Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and other information can be found at www.KoepsellFH.com.