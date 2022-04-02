Menu
Betty J. Wodill
FUNERAL HOME
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial Gathering
Apr, 20 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services
Betty J. Wodill

BEAVER DAM - Betty J. Wodill, age 85, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Randolph Health Services.

A memorial gathering for Betty will take place on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens.

A complete obituary will follow.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.

You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Apr. 2, 2022.
