Dohmann, Beverly

BEAVER DAM - Beverly A. Dohmann, age 93, of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Beverly, or Bev, as she prefers to be called, was born on July 28, 1927, in Appleton, the daughter of Herbert and Myrtle (Greiling) Belling. After graduating from the Layton School of Art, she was united in marriage to Donald J. Dohmann on Aug. 14, 1948, and moved to Beaver Dam, Wis. She was blessed with three children and many others to whom she taught the joy of creating through hand, mind, and heart.

Bev organized the first elementary school art show and initiated a movement that resulted in the hiring of Beaver Dam's first elementary art teacher. Appointed by the Governor of Wisconsin, she served on the board that set the foundation for the Wisconsin Arts Board. She was a founding member of the Beaver Dam Art Association Exhibit, Chair for the Seippel Center for the Arts and lectured and demonstrated the art of creativity to numerous schools and organizations. And the list goes on.

Bev loved her 25 years of teaching art at Wayland Academy, where she and her students won state and national awards each year for their creative talents. For providing a climate of exemplary support for a balanced curriculum and the arts in education, she was honored with a special award from the National Art Education Association, the Wisconsin Art Supervisor, and the Wisconsin Art Education Supervisor. She traveled for ISSACS throughout the Midwest evaluating school art programs and her findings were published.

An active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, Bev loved her faith and was often inspired by her minister's teachings, specifically his call to use our God-given gifts, which led to Bev becoming a published author at age 90.

Bev is survived by her son, David Dohmann of Clark, S.D.; son-in-law, Roland (Lorna) Moll; her grandchildren, Robert Goes, Joshua Goes, Ryan Moll, Derrick Dohmann and MacKenzie Dohmann; and her great-grandson, Scott Goes; as well as many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; son, Steven; daughter, Bonnie; and numerous other relatives.

A private family service will be held, and honoring Bev's wishes a public celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.