Hoffmann, Beverly Lauson

LOUISVILLE, Ky./PORTAGE - Beverly Hoffmann, age 89, died of complications from COVID-19 on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Beverly lived almost her entire life in Portage, but spent the last year near family in Kentucky while she battled dementia. Beverly was born on March 29, 1931, in New Holstein, Wis., the only daughter of Jack and Faye Lauson. Beverly went to Portage Public Schools and graduated from University of Wisconsin in 1954. She did her residency in dietetics at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and then married Donald Hoffmann on July 2, 1955, at the Portage Presbyterian Church. They lived briefly in College Station, Texas, while Don completed his Air Force service, then returned to settle in Portage. Beverly raised two children, Paula and Jeff, while working first at the Reedsburg Municipal Hospital and then at Divine Savior Hospital as a department head and dietitian until her retirement in 1993.

Bev and Don loved their retirement life at Swan Lake. Beverly also loved Portage and was very involved in community organizations after her retirement. She was a long time blood donor, and on the boards of The Portage Civic League, The Portage Library, and the Columbia County Library Board. She was an avid reader and supporter of free public libraries. Beverly was also an elder in the Portage Presbyterian Church and loved the Calico Quilters Quilting Guild and her Divine Savior Retirees breakfast group. She and Don greatly enjoyed traveling during their retirement together. She helped with Meals-on-Wheels delivery through her Presbyterian Church, taking over for Don after he passed.

Beverly is survived by her children, Paula (Daniel) Greco of Crestwood, Ky., and Dr. Jeffrey Hoffmann (Mai) of Golden, Colo.; her six grandchildren, Benjamin (Erika), Jared, and Ryan Greco, Lien, Kyle, and Connor Hoffmann; her sisters-in-law, Laurice Hoffmann Bell, Cedarburg, Geri Grandchamp Hoffmann, Milwaukee, and Joan Hoffmann (Anne-Marie Cullin), Oakbrook, Ill.; seven nieces and nephews; many friends; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 57 years. Beverly will be cremated according to her wishes. Because of the pandemic, her family will wait until summer of 2021 to hold a memorial service and celebration of her life in Portage. She will be interred with her husband, Don, at Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Portage Presbyterian Church in her honor, or in care of her daughter, Paula.