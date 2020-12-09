Menu
Beverly Myhre
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
119 Industrial Dr
Pardeeville, WI

Myhre, Beverly Jean

DALTON - Beverly Jean Myhre, 78, of Dalton, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. She was born May 16, 1942, to Gladwyn and Margaret Smith in Beaver Dam. She was united in marriage to John Myhre on June 24, 1960.

She worked at the Portage Shoe Factory for six years, babysat for eight years, and worked at Walmart for thirteen years until her retirement in 2003.

Beverly is survived by two sons, Timothy (Gay) and John Jr. (Lori); six grandchildren, Bret Myhre, Eric (Gabriel) Pallitt, Cody Myhre, Elizabeth (Will) Kutina, Ryan Benter, and Nicole Benter; nine great-grandchildren, Morgan Myhre, Alexia Kutina, Michael Myhre, Adam Kutina, Jordan Myhre, Serina Benter, Benjamin Benter, Asher Kutina, and Lukas Pallitt; one brother, Bruce (Loretta) Smith; three nephews; life-long friend, Bev Meyers; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John, of 51 years; in-laws, Martin and Verla Myhre; and several aunts and uncles.

Private burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Dalton. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 9, 2020.
