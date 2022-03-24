Beverly Ann Skinner

March 29, 1938 - March 15, 2022

NECEDAH - Beverly Ann Skinner, age 83, of Necedah, died on Tuesday March 15, 2022, at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Beverly was the daughter of Nelson and Rosie (Young) Pray and was born on March 29, 1938, in Necedah, WI. Beverly attended the Necedah public School. Everly was united in marriage to Earl Skinner on Sept. 6, 1956, in Mauston, WI. Earl preceded her in death in 2013. Beverly has lived most of her like in the Necedah area and has been at Crest View Nursing Home since 2014.

Beverly enjoyed bird watching and building bird houses, she liked to collect salt and pepper shakers, dolls, and stuffed animals.

She is survived by 2 daughters: Sharrie (Dale) Rohwer of Reedsburg, WI, and Suesan (Dennis) Clark of Wonewoc, WI; and by twin sisters: Jean Cieman and June Martinec; and by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Earl; her oldest daughter, Louise Beneux-Long; and a 3-month-old son, Donnie Lee Skinner; by a brother, Ellsworth; and sisters: Mildred Voltz, Angeline Luke, Elvina Howland, Marjorie Voznak, Doris Smith, and Sonia Lange.

The family would like to thank Dori Quist for all her assistance and help, and the staff at Crest View Nursing Home and Dr. James Logan for the loving care they gave her.

A graveside service will be held later in the Bay View Cemetery in Necedah. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com