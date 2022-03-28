Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beverly J. Wendling
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg
312 N. PARK ST
Reedsburg, WI

Beverly J. Wendling

Sep. 15, 1941 - March 22, 2022

NORTH FREEDOM - Beverly J. Wendling, age 80, of North Freedom, died suddenly on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in her home.

She was born on September 15, 1941, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Leonard and June (Kemp) Baumann. On June 18, 1977, she was married to Christ J. Wendling. In her retirement, Bev worked at the Home Depot in Lake Delton. She also persistently worked on remodeling her home.

Survivors include her children: Amy Stock, of Cary, IL, Gabi Herkert, of Seattle, WA, Eli (Tim) Kunsch, of Middleton, Dorothy, Marilyn, Heather and Christy Lee; two grandchildren: Hans and Gunnar; her siblings: Ralph (Pat) Baumann, Chris (Karen) Baumann, Gerry Baumann, Curt (Pam) Baumann and Bonnie (Rip) Johnson; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Christ, on January 26, 2016; her son, Bobbie; son-in-law, Bob Stock and a sister-in-law, Vickie Baumann.

Memorials to the Sauk County Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 28, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.