Bias O'Brien
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI

O'Brien, Bias C.

MAYVILLE - Bias C. O'Brien, age 93, formerly of Mayville, Wis., passed away on Dec. 7, 2020, at Hope Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lomira, Wis., due to complications from COVID-19.

Bias was born on Sept. 17, 1927, in Laona, Wis., to Robert and Jewel (Howard) O'Brien (deceased). At the age of 17, Bias joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1948. During his time enlisted, he participated in the first nuclear bomb test at Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean. After leaving the Navy, he apprenticed as an Electrician and received his Journeyman's License, retiring at age 62. He was married on Nov. 17, 1949, to his life-long partner of 71 years, Margaret A. Bath.

Bias loved hunting, fishing, bowling, and his martinis. Talking about his adventures in the Navy was important to him in his later years. He truly loved that he was able to go to Washington D.C. on a Badger Honor Flight in May of 2012 chaperoned by one of his daughters, Janice (O'Brien) Maum. With Margaret by his side, he attended many USS Burleson Navy ship reunions. In his younger years, he was an avid bowler and enjoyed his travel league. He was passionate about hunting and fishing as well, pleased that he was fortunate enough to share and pass this love to his children and grandchildren.

Bias was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville, Wis. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Margaret (Marge) O'Brien; his children, JoAnn Callis, Kathy (Fred) Dufer, Janice (Donald) Maum, Betty (Dan) Cousins, Judith (Stewart) Caisman, Michael (Pam) O'Brien, and Linda (Steve) Keller; his 14 grandchildren, Michelle, Brian, Joshua, Katrina, Cynthia, Francis, Christina, Ronnie, Jenifer, Ben, Zachary, Rachel, Mathew, and Noah; his 10 great-grandchildren, Keith, Samantha, Mathew, DeShawn, LaQuan, Marquez, James-Owen, Alex, Martina, and Lyla; and four great-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jewel O'Brien; his brothers, Vernon, Robert and Earl; his sister, Winnie O'Brien; and two daughters, Geraldine A. O'Brien and Sandra J. O'Brien.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at ST. MARY CEMETERY in Mayville, Wis., with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack presiding. Military honors to be presented by the Mayville American Legion Post #69, of which Bias was a long standing member.

Memorials in memory of Bias can be made to the Mayville American Legion Post #69 or Hospice of St. Agnesian-Fond du Lac.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Service
1:00p.m.
St. Mary Cemetery
Mayville, WI
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
Sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville.
On behalf of myself and the Mayville Gun Club Board of Directors and friends, we are so very sorry to hear about the passing of this great man. Bias and Margaret always stopped to visit me in my office when they came to the Veteran's Office in Juneau. The Mayville Gun Club will be making a donation on behalf of Bias, to the Mayville Legion. Our deepest sympathy to you all.
Patti Hilker
Friend
December 14, 2020
Dad I know I was not there for you everyday because of many miles between, but you was always on my heart and prayed on everyday. I will love you forever. It is so good to know that you are now with Jesus and happy with no more pain and sadness. Love Always Your Daughter! JoAnn Callis
JoAnn Callis
Daughter
December 13, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of Bias. I have such wonderful memories of him helping my mom & dad (Ardis and Cloma Webb) on the farm. May you find comfort in the great times you had with him and peace to your hearts always!
Yvonne(Bonnie) Goral
Family
December 12, 2020
Sending my Sympathy to the Family during this difficult time. May your memories of Bias give you strength.
SUE NITSCHKE
Acquaintance
December 12, 2020
Words may not suffice to express the heartfelt sorrow that I feel for the passing of your father. Please accept my condolences.
jeannette warren
Family Friend
December 11, 2020
The volunteers, flight team and board of Badger Honor Flight mourn the loss of their hero, Bias O'Brien. We are thankful for his military service and proud to have served him on his trip to Washington, D.C. on May 19, 2012.
Tammi Alexander, Badger Honor Flight
Acquaintance
December 10, 2020
My deep condolences to the entire family. Bias was married to my Aunt Margie (my mom's youngest sister) and I have really good memories of both of them as a child! May he rest in peace.
Karyl Lynn Goldberg Howard
Family
December 9, 2020
What a great friend to my dad throughout the years. I enjoyed his visits and thankful to have known him.
kay fischer (coddens)
Family Friend
December 10, 2020
To OB's family OB will be missed by many What a great guy who loved to talk Thank God we were blessed to know OB
Lloyd Lechner
Friend
December 9, 2020
