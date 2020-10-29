Ireland, Bobette Sue

IRON RIDGE - Bobette Sue Ireland (nee Wille), 68, of Iron Ridge, Wis., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in her home with family at her side.

Bobette spent many years of her life dedicated to rescuing animals, especially cats and dogs. She recently opened her home to fostering puppies in need. She enjoyed crocheting blankets for loved ones, collecting antiques, and spending time with family. She had an avid green thumb. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, aunt, sister, and grandmother to a vast family.

Bobette was born Aug. 16, 1952, the second daughter of Gerhardt and Cherie (Robertson) Wille in Beaver Dam. She was a 1971 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and employed at John Deere from about 1975 to 2005.

Bobette is survived by her husband, James Ireland; her daughter, Stephanie (Chad) Husnick (nee Neuman); grandchildren, Sebastian and Liam; her mother, Cherie Wille; and her brothers and sisters, Paulette (James) Thompson, Charlotte (Dean) Van Haren, Connie (Javier) Garcia, Maralee Ahrens, Gary (Julie) Wille, Michael (Sally) Wille, Kevin (Patricia) Wille, and Patrick Wille. Her in-laws include mother-in-law, Thelma Ireland; and brothers-and sisters-in-law, Dan (Ruth) Ireland, Kathy (Tom) Temperly, Ken (Judy) Ireland, Mark (Joyce) Ireland, Pat (Lynn) Ireland, Mary (Jim) Wendt, Carol (Scott) Quest, and Anne (Tom) Caine. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gerhardt Wille; father-in-law, Raymond Ireland; brother-in-law, Dennis Ahrens; step-mother, Patricia Wille; and her former husband, and father of her daughter, Steve Neuman.

A private memorial service for Bobette will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church with Father Michael Erwin officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Dam, Wis.

Memorial donations in Bobette's name may be directed to your favorite animal rescue.

A special thank you to Marquardt at Home Hospice Care, Right at Home, and Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.