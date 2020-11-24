Reetz, Bonnie Ann (Hanson)

WATERTOWN - Bonnie Ann (Hanson) Reetz was born November 30, 1933 in Watertown, WI to Earl and Myrtle (Hundertmark) Hanson. She was baptized on December 31, 1933 in Lebanon, WI.

Bonnie graduated from Mayville High School in 1951. She married Arland A. Reetz on October 4, 1952 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mayville, WI. They enjoyed a loving marriage of 68 years. She worked as a bookkeeper in the family business, Reetz Ready Mix, and later at Beaver Ready Mix.

Bonnie was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church where she belonged to the Ladies Aid and Altar Guild. She was a member of the Horicon Garden Club and also enjoyed spending her time playing bridge and other card games, sewing, knitting, quilting, fishing, RV camping, motorcycling, traveling, entertaining family and friends, and spending time at their cottage near Park Falls, WI, and winters in South Padre Island, TX and Haines City, FL. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Arland, her son Darryl (Sharon) and granddaughter Mariah; her daughter Darlynn (Chris) Katke, grandchildren Brian (Britney) Katke, Lauren (Ben) Wilkerson, and great granddaughter Isla; her son Bruce (Terri), granddaughter Faline, great grandchildren Brooklyn, Angel, Azaliah, Azariah, Sevyn, grandson Kaleb, great grandson Keegan, grandson Jerod, step-grandchildren Alicia, Jessica, Joshua (Jessica) and step-great grandson Lucas Weissenburger; her son Brian (Judith), granddaughter Jenna (Alex) Kreuzer, great grandson Gabriel, grandson Kyle (fiancée Kelsi), and granddaughter Erica.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carmelita Little.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen Lutheran Church Altar Guild, Horicon, WI.

Due to current COVID 19 restrictions, the memorial service is being postponed. The date is yet to be determined.