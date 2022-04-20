Menu
Bradford Macfarlane
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Portage Presbyterian Church
Bradford Macfarlane

Jan. 8, 1955 - April 17, 2022

PORTAGE - Bradford Macfarlane, age 67, of Portage, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital.

Bradford was born on January 8, 1955, in Beaver Dam, WI, the son of Edward and Dorothy (Port) Macfarlane. He graduated from UW Madison in 1977, and became a Certified Public Accountant in 1982. Brad worked as a CPA for Cost Cutters. He was a member of the Fort Winnebago Masonic Lodge #33 F&AM, Portage. Brad enjoyed traveling with his mother over the years throughout the United States.

He is survived by his nephew, Tim (Dawn) Macfarlane; his niece, Mary Jo Macfarlane; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Ernest and Gertrude (Burns) Port and David and Martina Macfarlane; his half-brothers: Edwin Macfarlane, Douglas Macfarlane and Clifford Macfarlane; and his half-sister, Shirley Macfarlane.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Portage Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. David Hankins officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church, with a Masonic Service at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Portage Presbyterian Church or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Apr. 20, 2022.
