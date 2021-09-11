Menu
Brent Lange
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roseberry's Funeral Home - Friendship/Adams Co.
512 Main St
Friendship, WI

Lange, Brent Daniel

BARABOO - Brent Daniel Lange, follower of Christ, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, of Baraboo, Wis., went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, suddenly, from a brain aneurysm, on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. He was 61 years old.

Brent was born in Baraboo, Wis., to Kathleen (Ennis) and Donald "Ted" Lange on Feb. 28, 1960. He married his true and only love, Elizabeth, on Oct. 21, 1978. Their love affair of 43 years reflected such a deep love and commitment to each other and to their Lord, and it blessed all who knew them. Their relationship emanated such joy and always was a blessing to their three children and nine grandchildren in so many ways. Brent retired from his career with Columbia County on Jan. 1 of this year. Brent's life of self-sacrifice and humility endeared him to everyone he encountered. He lived his life to serve and tirelessly invested in the lives of others. His generous spirit and pleasant personality caused him to be loved by many. He was a friend to all who met him.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Brent. Above all, he loved being home, caring for his family in the sweet comfort and company of his loving wife. He was active in his churches and served in many capacities, including trustee board, elder board, ushering, and teaching adult and children's Bible classes. Brent enjoyed travel, carpentry, hiking, kayaking, gardening, reading, machine and car repair, wood cutting and deer hunting.

Brent's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children, children-in-law, and grandchildren. He taught them to build their lives upon the Rock of Jesus Christ. Psalm 127:1 - "Unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain who build it." He is survived by daughter, Genelle (Joel) Andersen of Deerfield, Ill.; daughter, Dana (Chris) Davis of Cottage Grove, Wis.; son, Matthew (Erica) Lange of Baraboo, Wis.; and nine grandchildren, Luke, Sophia and Stella Andersen, Charlotte, Benji, Samuel, and Theo Davis, and Jackson and Maisy Lange. Brent dedicated his life to loving, serving, and teaching his children and grandchildren daily. He was never too busy to serve and care for them with the utmost patience, humility and joy.

Brent is also survived by his sister, Debbie (James) Rick; nephews, Gabe (Sue) Hall and Randy (Donna) Lange; niece, Sonja Lange; and brothers, Matt Lange and Brian (Jean) Lange. Brent is also survived by loving aunts, uncles and dear cousins.

Brent's memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at GRACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH in Pardeeville, Wis.

Visitation: 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Service: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lunch to follow.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
GRACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Pardeeville, WI
Sep
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
GRACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Pardeeville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Roseberry's Funeral Home - Friendship/Adams Co.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I only had the pleasure of meeting you once, but your daughter, Dana, carries the big heart she got from her daddy. You will be missed deeply by her and the rest of your family. I'll remind her you will always be there for her!:)
Melanie Becker
September 11, 2021
