Brian Hoyheim
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Poynette High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St
Poynette, WI

Hoyheim, Brian Ingamar

POYNETTE/MELROSE - Brian Ingamar Hoyheim, age 58, of Melrose and formerly of Poynette, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Brian was born on Jan. 21, 1963, in Portage, the son of Arnstein and Priscilla (Higley) Hoyheim. He graduated from Poynette High School in 1981. For many years, he worked in construction as a pipe layer. Brian was a member of Ducks Unlimited. He loved spending time with his family, but most importantly, his son and grandson. He liked sharing a few Budweisers with his friends too. Brian had a good heart and would give you the shirt off his back. He was an avid outdoorsman, Packers, Badgers, and NASCAR fan, and also enjoyed playing cards, horseshoes, and most importantly, riding his Harley. Brian was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and traveled to Norway several times.

He is survived by his son, Hunter Hoyheim; and grandson, Vance Lee Hoyheim, both of Deerfield, Wis.; siblings, Pamala (Scott) Mynuk of Pennsylvania, Lori (Jerry) Karls of Dane, Darren Hoyheim of Lodi, Kari Hoyheim of Iowa; other close relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at Pflanz MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette, Wis., on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Carol Luetkens officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St, Poynette, WI
Oct
1
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St, Poynette, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Love you cuz. I will miss seeing your mug at family get together. You guys have always felt like brothers and sisters to me. Always remember going to aunt Pat's and seeing the deer hanging up. Say hi to mom and the rest of the family for me Brian.
cousin Val Chandler
Family
September 30, 2021
Brian ("Hoyhighness"), your "little buddy" is sad. He had great respect for you, both on the job and off. Joe treasured his friendship with you. He knew he could count on you for solid advice (even though he didn't like to take it). The "stubborn Norwegian" vs. the "crazy Croat". What a pair you were! We will miss you so very much and offer our sincerest condolences to your family and friends. You made quite an impression in your life here. Rest now...you deserve it!
Little Joe & Laurie ("What's her face")
Friend
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results