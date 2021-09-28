Hoyheim, Brian Ingamar

POYNETTE/MELROSE - Brian Ingamar Hoyheim, age 58, of Melrose and formerly of Poynette, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Brian was born on Jan. 21, 1963, in Portage, the son of Arnstein and Priscilla (Higley) Hoyheim. He graduated from Poynette High School in 1981. For many years, he worked in construction as a pipe layer. Brian was a member of Ducks Unlimited. He loved spending time with his family, but most importantly, his son and grandson. He liked sharing a few Budweisers with his friends too. Brian had a good heart and would give you the shirt off his back. He was an avid outdoorsman, Packers, Badgers, and NASCAR fan, and also enjoyed playing cards, horseshoes, and most importantly, riding his Harley. Brian was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and traveled to Norway several times.

He is survived by his son, Hunter Hoyheim; and grandson, Vance Lee Hoyheim, both of Deerfield, Wis.; siblings, Pamala (Scott) Mynuk of Pennsylvania, Lori (Jerry) Karls of Dane, Darren Hoyheim of Lodi, Kari Hoyheim of Iowa; other close relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at Pflanz MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette, Wis., on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Carol Luetkens officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette is assisting the family.