Krause, Brooke A.

MILWAUKEE - Brooke A. Krause, age 29, lost her battle with addiction on December 2, 2020.

Brooke was born on November 20, 1991 inconveniently on the opening weekend of deer hunting in Beaver Dam. Ruining the first week of the hunt mother Colleen and father Jim were pretty damn happy even if no deer were bagged, happily an 8lb. 2 oz. baby girl was.

Growing up in Juneau, Brooke was a happy, silly, singing girl. Brooke loved spending time with her family, camping, and her Thursday shopping dates with her Grandma Kathy and spending time with her friends.

Brooke was loved by everyone who knew her. She had a heart of gold and a kind and loving soul. Her sweet smile lit up a room and her personality was one of a kind. A silly, funny, loving young woman who will be deeply missed by many.

Brooke is survived by her father- Jim (Lisa) Krause of Adams Friendship. Her mother- Colleen Krause of Juneau. Her paternal grandparents- Ed and Kathy Krause of Juneau. Her devoted sister- Andrea (Ryan) Stone of Minnesota Junction. Her beloved brother- Tyler (Jessica) Krause of Watertown. Her niece Callista Checki of Minnesota Junction. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents- Frank and Dolly Preskar.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to Brooke's family. They can be sent to 134 S. Mill St. Juneau, WI 53039.

