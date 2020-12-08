Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brooke A. Krause
1991 - 2020
BORN
1991
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI

Krause, Brooke A.

MILWAUKEE - Brooke A. Krause, age 29, lost her battle with addiction on December 2, 2020.

Brooke was born on November 20, 1991 inconveniently on the opening weekend of deer hunting in Beaver Dam. Ruining the first week of the hunt mother Colleen and father Jim were pretty damn happy even if no deer were bagged, happily an 8lb. 2 oz. baby girl was.

Growing up in Juneau, Brooke was a happy, silly, singing girl. Brooke loved spending time with her family, camping, and her Thursday shopping dates with her Grandma Kathy and spending time with her friends.

Brooke was loved by everyone who knew her. She had a heart of gold and a kind and loving soul. Her sweet smile lit up a room and her personality was one of a kind. A silly, funny, loving young woman who will be deeply missed by many.

Brooke is survived by her father- Jim (Lisa) Krause of Adams Friendship. Her mother- Colleen Krause of Juneau. Her paternal grandparents- Ed and Kathy Krause of Juneau. Her devoted sister- Andrea (Ryan) Stone of Minnesota Junction. Her beloved brother- Tyler (Jessica) Krause of Watertown. Her niece Callista Checki of Minnesota Junction. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents- Frank and Dolly Preskar.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to Brooke's family. They can be sent to 134 S. Mill St. Juneau, WI 53039.

Koepsell Funeral Home is serving the family. For online condolences and other information


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
I am so sorry for your lost. She was indeed a very good friend in more. I am sorry that you and others and i had to go through this i always speak well if at all she was a very good person!. Inside and out
Sally DeBack
Family Friend
December 18, 2020
Colleen, So sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Monica Planasch
Friend
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss
scott nampel
Acquaintance
December 9, 2020
Colleen: Oh my gosh! I am so saddened to hear this. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers!!!
Eileen Semple (Hickey)
Family Friend
December 8, 2020
Rest in peace dear Brooke- sympathy to your family - especially Grandma and Grandpa- Kathy & Ed. Hugs and love
Mary Jane Fabisch
Family Friend
December 8, 2020
I'm am sorry for your loss
Terrena hagen
December 7, 2020
As tears are falling I want you to know how deeply heartbroken I am for all of you. Just remember that she knew she was loved- and will surely be missed. Donna Chase
Donna Chase
Family Friend
December 7, 2020
Brooke was my buddy one of my best friends growing up I've known her forever I have so many memories with her and I will never forget them!
Samantha Sutton
Friend
December 7, 2020
Brooke was a great friend while we were in school together. I will always remember the fun times we had.
Melanie Brabbit
Classmate
December 7, 2020
Colleen so sorry to hear about your daughter
Rob Ganz
Acquaintance
December 7, 2020
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results