Grossmann, Bruce Richard

DELTA JUNCTION, Alaska - Bruce Grossmann, of Delta Junction, Alaska, went to be with The Lord on Sept. 12, 2020, after 68 years of service to God, his country, and his fellow man.

Bruce was born in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 1952. The son of LTC Gordon E Grossmann and SGT Marjorie Lillian Margaret (Whitmore) Grossmann, he recounted fond childhood memories between his family's farm in Rio, Wis., with his grandparents, Earl and Alice, and tours of duty as a military dependent throughout the US and Japan. He began his service to God at Central Bible College in Springfield, Mo., where he received a degree in Biblical Studies in 1975. Upon graduation, Bruce joined the US Army, following in the footsteps of many generations of his family. Shortly thereafter, he married his college sweetheart, Dawn Elise Warren, and had the first two of four children, Benjamin Tyndale, and Sarah Brooke. In 1981, Bruce and his family drove the Alaska Highway to the state he'd call home for the rest of his life. He was stationed first at Ft. Wainwright, then Ft. Greely until 1988. During this time Bruce became passionate about the history of Alaska, its people, geology, and wildlife. He never wasted an opportunity to take his family and others to explore any mountain or river, and to pass time with the great people who also called this land home.

Service to his country transferred him back to Ft. Gordon, Ga., where his son Elias Franklin was born, and then Ft. Monmouth, N.J., where his daughter Annalise May joined the family. But, homesick for Alaska, Bruce left the Army in July of 1990 and returned to Delta Junction, Alaska. Over the next 30 years, Bruce served the people of Tanacross, Healy Lake Village, Tetlin, Northway, and Dot Lake, as a licensed deacon and minister. The people of those communities were dear to his heart, and the Grossmann home played host to many passing travelers and people in need.

Bruce also worked for the University of Alaska for more than a decade, where he continued his education and received a Master of Public Administration degree in 1998. In recent years, Bruce became a consummate host and oral historian at the Sullivan Road House in Delta Junction, he remained active in many city and state organizations.

Bruce leaves behind his father Gordon Grossmann, his brothers Bud Grossmann (Carol Twilt), Larry Grossmann (Alla Zoueva), sister Sharon Werts and her companion Pat Bahr. His children: Benjamin (Ariane Rosier), Sarah Brooke, Elias (Dakota Conley), Annalise and her companion Josh Moore. His grandchildren: Airman Rafe Grossmann USAF, Scarlet Rosier, and Dax Grossmann. Bruce leaves behind his fiancée, Flower Cole, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A memorial service was conducted outside the Sullivan Roadhouse in downtown Delta Junction on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Burial took place on Sept. 24, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Lewiston Township, Wis., with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Military honors were provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard.

Bruce's family has established a scholarship in Bruce's name for the community he so strongly believed in. If you wish, you may donate to the University of Alaska Foundation - Bruce Grossmann Scholarship. Please make checks payable to: University of Alaska Foundation; in the notes line write "Bruce Grossmann Scholarship." To mail a donation, please use this address: University of Alaska Foundation, 2025 Yukon Drive, PO Box 755080, Fairbanks, AK 99775. To donate online, go to https://engage.alaska.edu Be sure to type "In Memory of Bruce Grossmann" in the Comments box.