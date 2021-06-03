Menu
Bruce Richard Towns
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Towns, Bruce Richard

BARABOO - Bruce Richard Towns, of Baraboo, age 66, went to be with his Savior on Monday, May 31, 2021, after a long-fought battle with cancer. Bruce was born in Edgerton, Wis., to Richard and Ruth (Sunby) Towns. He was the oldest of five boys.

From a young age Bruce loved to play sports, from basketball, baseball and football in high school, to golf as he matured. Bruce graduated from UW-Whitewater in business.

Bruce married Arlene on June 14, 2002. They lived in Sparta and Baraboo, Wis. He leaves behind his wife, Arlene; and two daughters, Tamara Towns-Pozorski (husband, John) and Rachel Dingus (husband, Scott).

Other survivors include his parents, Richard and Ruth (Sunby) Towns; four brothers, Steve (wife, Debi), Mark (wife, Pat), John (wife, Lisa), and Scott (wife, Nancy); his nieces and nephews; stepdaughters, Dana Burroughs (husband, Pat) and Kim Meyer; grandkids, John Joseph Pozorski III, Roman Pozorksi, Isabelle Dingus, and Preston Dingus; and step-grandchildren, Sophia Burroughs, Nora Taylor, Coleman Meyer, Wilson Meyer, Mac Meyer, and Anessa Anderson.

His fun-loving personality will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Fulton Church Building Fund, 9209 N. Fulton St., Edgerton, WI 53534.

A gathering celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, June 5 at noon at the BARABOO ARTS CENTER, 323 Water St., Baraboo.

A service celebrating his life will be held on Sunday, June 6 at 1 p.m. at the FULTON CHURCH in Fulton, Wis. Condolences may be made to the family at www.redlinfuneralhome.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
FULTON CHURCH
Fulton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
Worked for Bruce at sparta coop.he was a pleasure to be around. We will be making a donation to sparta area cancer support in Bruce's name.
Duane & Jane Hobson
Work
June 4, 2021
