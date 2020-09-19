Beaudry, Bryan

BEAVER DAM - Bryan J. Beaudry, age 62, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2020 after a five-year journey with ALS. Bryan confronted this monster with grace and courage. Bryan had a zest for life and loved to be out in the world drinking in everything he could. He loved trying new things and loved talking with just about anyone. He had a special way of making everyone feel at ease. Life with Bryan was filled with love and laughter.

Bryan served in the US Air Force as a Staff Sergeant from 1983 to1993. Bryan spent many years in law enforcement. He held various positions throughout the years. He was Chief of Police for Reeseville, served on the city of Juneau police force, and was police liaison officer for Dodgeland School, a position he particularly loved. Bryan coached the track team at Dodgeland for six years and loved every minute! Bryan performed court security for Dodge County Justice Facility and went on armed transports for the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, where he was also hired as a Corrections Officer. That is where he stayed until ALS cut his career short. Bryan loved the challenges that being a law enforcement officer brought. He had a quiet but firm manor that commanded respect. He wore a uniform well and was proud of the work he did. Bryan approached life head on, and ALS did not change that. He persevered to the end with grace and dignity.

Survivors include Bryan's wife, Stacy (Hasenstab) Beaudry; children, Amanda (BJ) Reber and Sean (Jamie) Beaudry; step-children, Lukus (Sean) Estok and Cody (Scott Infalt) Freber; six grandchildren, Jackson and Brooklyn Reber and Ava, Ashlin, Myla and Eleanor Beaudry; two step-grandchildren, Trevor and Sofia Infalt. Bryan is further survived by one brother, Jeffery Oliver Beaudry; one sister, Victoria (Dean) Olson; ex-wife, Sara Beaudry, other relatives and friends.

Bryan is preceded in death by his father, Louis Beaudry; mother, Constance Beaudry; and father-in-law John "Jack" Holland and other relatives.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bryan's caregivers, Sarah Tisdale, Jill Harkins and Mick Gehl for the years of loving care you provided. We are forever grateful. Also thank you to Heartland Hospice and the Milwaukee VA.

An outdoor memorial gathering for Bryan will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould St., Beaver Dam from 12 p.m. until the time of the outdoor memorial service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Chris Davis officiating. Seating for the service will not be provided, so please bring your own lawn chair and maintain social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorials in Bryan's name be directed to ALS TDI (www.als.net), The Badger Honor Flight (www.badgerhonorflight.org) and Grace Presbyterian Church (www.bdgracechurch.org). All three of these were close to Bryan's heart.

