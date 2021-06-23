Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Family. Burt and I had some great times after we got out of the service.
Ken and Mimi Hoekstra
June 29, 2021
Karen and Family, Sad to here about Burts passing... Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of you this difficult time... We will miss our summertime chats with Burt
Dale and Kim Hofstetter
Neighbor
February 13, 2021
Karen and family - Our deepest sympathies to you during this difficult time.
Bruce and Mary Schneider
February 11, 2021
Sorry to hear about Burts passing, condolences to Karen and family. Burt and Karen were caring and thoughtful neighbors for our parents throughout the years at Winneconne.
CLINT SCHLIEVE
Neighbor
February 9, 2021
Dear Karen, and the Hermann family, We are sorry to hear of your loss. Our deepest sympathies to you and your family. Roger and Linda Laning
Roger and Linda Laning
February 9, 2021
Dear Karen and the entire Hermann family,
We are so sorry to learn of Burt's passing. Burt and I were teammates from the very beginnning of Waupun Little League through his senior year of High School. Great teammate and friend and we will miss his ever present smile and good humor. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Curt & Diana Powell
Curt Powell
Friend
February 9, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Burts passing. He was always so kind when we visited. We wish we could join you during this difficult time and look forward to seeing you all this summer.