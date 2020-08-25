Soldner, Calvin "Cal"

BEAVER DAM - Calvin "Cal" Soldner, age 95, of Beaver Dam, was called by our Lord to eternal rest Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Katherine Drexel Parish with interment at St. Peter Cemetery.

Calvin Lewis Soldner was born on Jan. 8, 1925, in rural Reesville, Wis., to the late Gerhardt and Isabel (Beal) Soldner. After serving in the United States Army during World War II, he returned to the Beaver Dam area, and met his future bride, Marion Ferstl, marrying her in 1951. They raised a family of four, and he farmed the family farm, worked at Kraft Foods, owned his own milk route, and later worked for Hanefeld Brothers. Cal enjoyed the outdoors, working with his hands, trucking, and being with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years; four children, Darlene (Thom) Hoch of Oregon, Sharon Odya of Arizona, Dennis (Laura) of Michigan, and Steven (Annette) of Fond du Lac; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Eunice (Ralph) Whiting; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Oren.

If desired, memorials may be made in Calvin L. Soldner's name to St. Katherine Drexel or the charity of choice.