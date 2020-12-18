Menu
Camille Butler
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI

Butler, Camille S.

JUNEAU - Camille S. Butler, age 66, of Juneau, formerly of Mayville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau, due to complications from COVID-19.

Camille was born the daughter of William and Marcella (Muehl) Butler on July 24, 1954, in Live Oak, Fla.

She enjoyed playing basketball and bowling. Camille also participated in the Special Olympics many times. She loved music, especially Elvis and Alan Jackson. Camille will be dearly missed.

Camille is survived by her five brothers, Donald (Judy) Butler of Horicon, Richard (Virginia) Butler of Beaver Dam, Roger Butler of Fond du Lac, Wayne (Betty) Butler of Manassas, Va., and Peter (Teresa) Butler of Nashville, Tenn.; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Butler of Land O' Lakes, Fla.; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James; and her sister, Marilyn.

Private graveside services will be held.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Clearview in Juneau for the excellent care and support shown to Camille and her family during her stay.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 18, 2020.

Oh, dear....I did not know Camille had passed. I was one of her caretakers at Mackie House. I loved that gal. She always had a smile and a big hug for me. She always remembered who I was after I left. She was so funny and fun to be around. I will always remember her. I hope she did not suffer long with Covid. I, too, had it and it is very hard to go through. I'm sad she had to go through it. My sincerest condolences to the family. God has a new Angel....RIP Camille
Bonnie Daniels
Friend
January 15, 2021
Oh, dear...I just loved Camille. I was one of her caretakers at Mackie House. We had a special bond. She always remembered me and would come with open arms to give me a hug. I hope she did not suffer with Covid. I to had it and know how it feels to have it. I loved her smile and she was so much fun to be around. God has a new Angel. RIP Camille. I will always remember her. My sincerest condolences to the family.
Bonnie Daniels
Friend
January 15, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Camille's passing. She was our daughter's first roommate when she first moved into Mackie house. She was like a mother hen to Kim and was always very thankful when she came back from a weekend home visit. They were almost inseparable. Kim missed her a lot when she moved away from the group home. Kim was very, very sad when she told us of her passing. Our deepest condolences.
KAREN ORANGE
Friend
December 24, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about Camille's passing. Her and my sister Karin were roommates for many years and I always enjoyed seeing Camille when I came to visit. She touched a lot of people and always took care and looked out for my sister. She also loved to make us both laugh. Our thoughts are with the family.
Melinda Kempfer-Pearson
Friend
December 23, 2020
You were a great Special Olympic Athlete, and were always fun to be with. You always had fun at the ARC parties and always liked to dance with the ARC members. R.I.P Camile
Paul Winter
December 20, 2020
our family would like to offer our deepest sympathy to your family at this time. i know i will miss her dearly. she lite up a room when she would see me. I know my son Edward will miss her terribly too. When she would see me bring Edward home on Fri. night or Sun. morning, she would up to me and give a real big and thank me for bringing Edward home safe and in one piece. Again from the Berezinski family our deepest sympathy to your family.
helene berezinski
December 19, 2020
When you lose someone you love, you gain an Angel you know. My sympathy to Camille's family.
Cindy Piggott
Friend
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Camille's passing!! From 1991 to 1994 the best part of my morning was getting my hug from Camille!! Waiting fro the GVE bus was always a treat as well. She will be missed!
Cindy Wallintin
Friend
December 18, 2020
We are sorry to hear of the passing of Camille and want to give our sympathy to the Butler family. We have known Camille for over 40 years and enjoyed taking her for ice cream on her birthdays. She was always so proud to show us what she was doing at Green Valley.
Linda and Bob Grams, Friends
December 18, 2020
My friend Camille Butler will be missed always with me and others in spirit in our hearts
Diana Donovan Donovan
Friend
December 17, 2020
