Faivre, Carl R.

BARABOO - Carl R. Faivre, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 peacefully at home following a brief, but courageous, battle with cancer. Carl, son of Robert and Rita (Gaetzke) Faivre, was born on January 2, 1943 in Baraboo, WI.

Upon graduation from Baraboo High School in 1961, he joined his father farming in the Town of Freedom. On August 14, 1965 he was united in marriage to Louise Green and had 55 wonderful years together. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Carl was a lifelong member of the North Freedom Baptist Church where he served as trustee, usher, and financial secretary. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed working with wood. Carl was also involved in the community by volunteering on the North Freedom Fire Department and the Town of Freedom Board. He also served on the CO-OP Board.

He is survived by his wife Louise and two children, Michael Faivre of North Freedom and Janet (Brian) Rau of Madison; five Grandchildren Mikayla, Allison, Megan, Katelyn, and Mason. His siblings Bonnie Blanco of Beloit, Dennis (Kathie) Faivre of North Freedom and Arvin (Linda) Faivre of North Freedom, and many nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Lou Blanco.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday March 12, 2021, at the North Freedom Baptist Church with Pastor Andrew Dear officiating. Interment will be at the Rock Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday March 11, 2021, at the Redlin Funeral Home in Baraboo from 5:00 to 8:00 pm; and at the church on Friday March 12, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services. Memorials in Carl's name may be made to the North Freedom Baptist Church.