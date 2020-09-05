Flasch, Carla Jean

SPURR TOWNSHIP/MICHIGAMME, Mich. - Following many years of declining health Carla Jean Flasch passed away on 1st day of Sept., 2020 at the cabin that she helped build on the East Branch of the Fence River. It was a very special place in her life. Carla had been under the compassionate care of Baraga County Memorial Hospital, Baraga County Home Care and Hospice.

Carla was born in Newberry Michigan on April 24, 1948 to late parents Carl E. Hummelgard and Vienna L. (Williams) Hummelgard. Carla attended the Newberry School system and graduated in 1966. She continued her studies at the Cosmetology School in Sault St. Marie and became State Licensed. Through her years she worked a variety of jobs with her last position as Archivist at the US National Ski and Snowboard Museum in Ishpeming, Mich. She found this to be very interesting and rewarding work.

For nearly thirty years Carla served the community as a Michigan DNR Volunteer Hunter Safety Instructor. She managed and filed, with the State, all of the official paper work for the classes she worked. Most importantly she hand wrote every Student Certificate of Completion that was issued at the end of the class. Hundreds of local students carry the Certificate written by her.

Good times were dinner and a movie, a weekend of camping and the annual family camping get together. Quiet time activities such as counted cross stitch, adult pattern coloring and a good book on her Kindle were quickly set aside when a game of canasta was offered.

Carla was proceeded in death by her parents, Carl and Vienna (Williams) Hummelgard, her sister Lynn (Shelly) Fox; two brothers an infancy and infant daughter Erica Lynn Flasch. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert Flasch of Spurr Township , daughter Kristina (Everett) Bailey of Lilburn, Ga.; son Eric R. Flasch of Juneau, Wis.; sister Gail (Gus) Fillman of Escanaba; several nieces and nephews.

A Rite of Committal service will be held Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Forest Home Cemetery in Newberry with Fr. Frank Ricca officiating.

Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.