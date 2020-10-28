Burbach, Carol J.

BEAVER DAM - Carol J. Burbach, 77, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Carol Jean was born on Jan. 17, 1943, the daughter of Arthur and Winifred (Bosveld) Burbach in Fond du Lac, Wis.

Carol was a 1961 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. She also attended the Madison Vocational Technical School and completed the office machine program. Carol was employed with the Beaver Dam Community Hospital and worked in the recordkeeping department for many years.

Carol enjoyed being with others and loved having company over. One of her favorite pastimes was visiting over the telephone. She found great enjoyment in the conversations with family and friends. She also loved to spend time reading.

Carol is survived by her three aunts, Esther Bosveld, Lucille Burbach and Delores Burbach. She is further survived by many cousins and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Winifred Burbach.

A graveside service for Carol will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m., at Highland Memory Gardens, N9782 Hwy 151, Beaver Dam, Wis. Perry Pearson and Jason Stein will officiate.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Randolph Health Services for the wonderful care given to Carol over these past two years. Your kindness will always be remembered.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.