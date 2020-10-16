Gehrung, Carol

RANDOLPH - Carol Jean Gehrung, age 89, of Randolph, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Randolph Health Services.

Carol was born on Nov. 9, 1930, daughter of Karl and Meta (Dumke) Gehrung. She was a lifelong resident of Randolph. Carol was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Markesan.

Carol was survived by cousins and friends. She was preceded by her parents.

A private service will be held. Memorial donation in Carol's name may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, N1529 State Road 73, Markesan, WI 53946.

Family would like to thank the staff at Randolph Health Services for the wonderful care throughout the years.

