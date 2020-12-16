Menu
Carol Henderson
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Portage High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

Henderson, Carol A.

PORTAGE - Carol A. Henderson, age 70, of Portage, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Tivoli in Portage.

Carol was born on Dec. 4, 1950, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Emily (Papier) Jankowski. She recently celebrated her 70th birthday at Tivoli surrounded by her family. Carol attended St. Mary's school until her eighth grade graduation. She continued onto Portage High School where she graduated in 1969.

In high school, she met the love of her life, Stephen "Steve" Henderson. They married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portage on Aug. 22, 1969. Soon after their marriage, she followed Steve to Gelnhausen, Germany, where he was stationed in the U.S. Army Armored Division from fall 1969 to 1972.

Carol enjoyed raising her family at their home on Albert Street in Portage. Beginning in 1995 Carol and Steve built, owned and operated North View Manor Assisted Living in Portage until 2004. In 2006, Carol and Steve moved to the Madison area where they made their new home until the time of Steve's death. Carol enjoyed bowling, going to Ho-Chunk, cruises, crafting, and watching the Food Network channel.

Carol will be sadly missed by her family. She is survived by her daughter, Angie (Donavan) Dittberner of Wautoma; her sons, Steve (Amanda) Henderson and Lee (Tina Ladron) Henderson of Portage; her granddaughter, August (Joseph) Walkowski of Appleton; her brothers, Robert (Donna) Jankowski of Portage and Mark (Kathy) Jankowski of Portage; sister-in-law, Ann Jankowski of Waukesha; sisters-in-law, Jean (Scott) Oren of Portage and Susan (Larry) Goodman of Portage; brother-in-law, Al Gilbertson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Emily Jankowski; her nephew, Randy Jankowski; her brother, Jim Jankowski; mother-in-law, Dorothy Henderson; husband, Steve Henderson; nephew, Daniel Jankowski; sister-in-law, Jane Gilbertson; and father-in-law, Harold Henderson.

The family would like to thank a few special caregivers that went the extra mile to care for Carol during her illness: Chelsea, Jen, and Karla (Tivoli), Charlotte (Aspirus), Dr. Deering, Denise and Nancy (UW Health).

Funeral services will held privately on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral home in Portage. Father Gary Krahenbuhl will be presiding over the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia County Humane Society in Carol's name.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral service
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street, Portage, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear family of Carol Henderson, It has been my privilege to be a neighbor to one of Carol's sons as I live temporarily in a rented mobile while I look for a lot to build a duplex. Lee did not share anything about Carol's fight with this illness. I just saw him at the mailbox and he told me about his mother's passing. Mothers and sons have a special bond and it has to be especially difficult around Christmas for him and the entire family. You all will be in my thoughts and prayers. I must tell the family about the kind of neighbor Lee that Lee is to this 72-year-old. One recent morning I was dashing off to a medical appointment as many of us in our 70s must do far too often. He stopped in front of me and brushed off my vehicle since we had some snow during the overnight hours. Lee was not going to let me drive with the snow obstructing any window of my vehicle. Lupus for 50 years and arthritis that goes with it makes the clearing off of a vehicle a challenge so I was going to just let the vehicle help me with that difficult task. Lee drove in and would not let me leave until he had cleaned off my vehicle. "Ya done good" Carol! Rest in peace, Mom! We will watch over Lee. I am sorry I did not know about your illness. "Honor her for all that her hands have done" from Proverbs 31:31 May the Almighty God of love and peace give Carol's family strength and perseverance for the journey from grief to grace. Psalm 116:15 "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Janet Van Epps Portage
Dr. Janet Van Epps
December 26, 2020
