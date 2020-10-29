Menu
Carol Kok
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 17, 1930
DIED
October 27, 2020

Kok, Carol Joan

RANDOLPH - Carol Joan Kok, age 89, of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her home.

Carol was born on Dec. 17, 1930, in the town of Randolph, a daughter of Adolph and Ella (Kempenaar) Huizenga. On Dec. 17, 1954, she was united in marriage to Samuel Kok. She helped on the family farm and also did the bookkeeping for Kok Oil Company in the early years of their marriage. She was a selfless and compassionate person who loved teaching at Randolph Christian School for 36 years and saw potential in every student. Carol loved teaching, quilting, gardening and socializing. Carol was an active member of Second Christian Reformed Church who blessed so many of those around her through her generosity of time, sending homemade cards and baking treats. She especially treasured her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spent many hours nurturing and sharing her wisdom with them.

Carol is survived by her husband, Sam of Randolph; three children, Joseph (LouAnn) Kok of Fox Lake, Marie (Timothy) Vossekuil of Randolph and Merle (Cheryl) Kok of Randolph; nine grandchildren, Sam (Mary) Kok, Nick (Tasha) Niemi, Courtney Vossekuil, Chad (Haley Maxon) Vossekuil, Molly (Brock) Laylan, Chelsea (Justin) Foegen, Rachel (Joshua) Brenholt, Erik Kok and Melanie Kok (Alex Gutierrez); five great-grandchildren, Abigail, Oliver and Adelaide Niemi and Joseph and Ella Kok; two sisters, Ruth Alkema of Michigan and Fran (Jerry) Anderson of Michigan; two sisters-in-law, Janice Huizenga of Alto and Elaine Huizenga of Waupun; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister in infancy, Adeline; two sisters, Ann (Melvin) Vander Galien and Donna (Bud) Ipema; three brothers, Ben (Gertrude) Huizenga, Martin "Marty" Huizenga and Dean Huizenga; and a brother-in-law, Jack Alkema.

A private family funeral service will be held with Pastor Keith Buist officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Second Christian Reformed Church, Randolph Christian School or World Home Bible League in Carol's name.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.randolphfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Randolph Community Funeral Home - Randolph
GUEST BOOK
Our sympathies to Sam and the family. She was such a wonderfully kind and caring woman. She will be missed but what a celebration in heaven!
Connie Hopp
October 27, 2020