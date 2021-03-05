Menu
Carol Linde
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Linde, Carol Ann

BEAVER DAM - Carol Ann Linde, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at Eagle Wings in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Carol was born on Feb. 3, 1935, in Rolling Prairie, Wis., the daughter of Herbert and Hertha (Griepentrog) Hanefeld. She was united in marriage to Randall A. Linde on Aug. 4, 1951.

Carol lost her mother at the age of 10, and until her marriage with Randy took care of her father and brother, Victor, on their family farm. She was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Carol was a familiar face in the Beaver Dam area. She worked many jobs, clerking at Woolworths, waitressing at the Snack Shop, and clerking at the BRM Dairy store which later became Ebees Teepee. For 20-plus years she was customer service at the Band Box Cleaners, working for Alvin Kaftanski, then at Beaver Cleaners, working for Pat and Virgil Lauth. Carol loved working with people. She enjoyed seeing her regular customers, as well as meeting new ones. After her retirement, Carol became an avid Badgers, Packers, and Brewers fan, rarely missing a game. She enjoyed bowling on Friday afternoons with the senior citizen bowling league, golfing, going to the Wodills Tap Reunions, and taking trips with her children. She loved just being outside, right up until the very end.

Carol will be deeply missed by her three children, Gale (Charles "Huck") Hammer, Jeff "Hondu" (Sue) Linde, and Jerry (Patty) Linde, all of Beaver Dam; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Jamie) Hammer of Chicago, Ill., Tara Hammer of Madison, Brian (Lindsey) Linde of Fox Lake, Brock (Abbi) Linde of Beaver Dam, and Tony Linde of Beaver Dam; six great-grandchildren, James Hammer, Bree and Blake Linde, Nora and Troy Linde and baby boy Hammer due in June; niece, Linda Buchda; nephews, Allen, Curt, Doug and Bruce Hanefeld; and lifelong friend, Betty Larson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Alfred and Mary Linde; her husband, Randy, in 1996; her brother, Victor Hanefeld; sister-in-law, Delores Hanefeld Daniels; and other family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Eagle Wings and Hillside Hospice for the care that was given to mom during her last three years.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, followed by interment at Oakwood Cemetery.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Private Service
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
Carol was a great friend to me bright futures and zack McLain May God be with her in heaven
Diana Donovan
Friend
April 14, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your mom. Keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Chuck and Jeanne Stangl
Chuck & Jeanne Stangl
Friend
March 11, 2021
Hondu, Brian and Brock. I am sorry to her of your loss.
Dennis Weidler
Acquaintance
March 9, 2021
Gail, Jeff & Jerry my sincere condolences on your loss. I have very fond memories of her when i was growing up and after adult hood i would see he out and about. The Lord gained another Angel
JOHN HAASE
Family Friend
March 8, 2021
With deepest sympathy on Aunt Carols passing. My sincere condolences to all the family. She will be deeply missed.May she rest in peace!
Bruce Hanefeld
Family
March 4, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Carol's passing. Please accept our sincere condolences. Dave enjoyed bowling with her on Friday afternoons.
Donna Martin
Acquaintance
March 4, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. So sorry for your loss.
Brenda & Bob Meyer
Friend
March 4, 2021
My sympathy to the Linde family. I know Randy met his high school buddies every time they could.
Marjorie Margelowsky
Friend
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May the memories you have find peace through this difficult time.
Kim Kennedy
March 6, 2021
Condolences to the entire family. Cherish the memories. God Bless.
Larry/Butch Klawitter
Family Friend
March 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss of your mother and grandmother. Sending prayers and happy memories to your family.
Melody McGowen
Acquaintance
March 6, 2021
So sorry to hear about your mom. She's in a far better place now, so you can find peace in knowing that. Even though she's gone from you now, she'll always be with you in your heart. God bless her and you.
Brian and Krystal Larson
Family Friend
March 6, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about your loss.
Michael Dorn
Family Friend
March 5, 2021
Gale and family, Our sympathy to your family. Our prayers are with you.
Gerald and Lorraine Beal
Friend
March 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family & friends. Carol will be missed tremendously - she's flying with all the Angels in heaven. RIP sweet lady. ❤
Allen Hanefeld
Family
March 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss Will always cherish the time I was able to spend with Carol after Aunt Delores past away. I think Carol enjoyed that time as well.
We would spend time talking about the happy, laughing times
Rest in peace, Carol
Lois Knuth
Friend
March 4, 2021
