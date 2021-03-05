Linde, Carol Ann

BEAVER DAM - Carol Ann Linde, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at Eagle Wings in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Carol was born on Feb. 3, 1935, in Rolling Prairie, Wis., the daughter of Herbert and Hertha (Griepentrog) Hanefeld. She was united in marriage to Randall A. Linde on Aug. 4, 1951.

Carol lost her mother at the age of 10, and until her marriage with Randy took care of her father and brother, Victor, on their family farm. She was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Carol was a familiar face in the Beaver Dam area. She worked many jobs, clerking at Woolworths, waitressing at the Snack Shop, and clerking at the BRM Dairy store which later became Ebees Teepee. For 20-plus years she was customer service at the Band Box Cleaners, working for Alvin Kaftanski, then at Beaver Cleaners, working for Pat and Virgil Lauth. Carol loved working with people. She enjoyed seeing her regular customers, as well as meeting new ones. After her retirement, Carol became an avid Badgers, Packers, and Brewers fan, rarely missing a game. She enjoyed bowling on Friday afternoons with the senior citizen bowling league, golfing, going to the Wodills Tap Reunions, and taking trips with her children. She loved just being outside, right up until the very end.

Carol will be deeply missed by her three children, Gale (Charles "Huck") Hammer, Jeff "Hondu" (Sue) Linde, and Jerry (Patty) Linde, all of Beaver Dam; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Jamie) Hammer of Chicago, Ill., Tara Hammer of Madison, Brian (Lindsey) Linde of Fox Lake, Brock (Abbi) Linde of Beaver Dam, and Tony Linde of Beaver Dam; six great-grandchildren, James Hammer, Bree and Blake Linde, Nora and Troy Linde and baby boy Hammer due in June; niece, Linda Buchda; nephews, Allen, Curt, Doug and Bruce Hanefeld; and lifelong friend, Betty Larson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Alfred and Mary Linde; her husband, Randy, in 1996; her brother, Victor Hanefeld; sister-in-law, Delores Hanefeld Daniels; and other family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Eagle Wings and Hillside Hospice for the care that was given to mom during her last three years.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, followed by interment at Oakwood Cemetery.

