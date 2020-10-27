Navis, Carol Mae

WAUPUN - Carol Mae Navis, 82, of Waupun, passed away Oct. 24, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Carol was born July 7, 1938, in the town of Alto, on the family farm, the daughter of Edwin "Ed" and Mary Loomans Vant Hoff. Carol attended a one-room schoolhouse and later graduated from Waupun High School in 1956. On Oct. 25, 1956, she married Germaine Navis. The couple farmed in the town of Trenton and moved to Waupun in 1989. Carol was employed at Something New and Tom Dooley Orchards. For over 20 years she volunteered her time at Waupun Memorial Hospital and its Dialysis Center. Carol and Germaine enjoyed many years of golf at Rock River Country Club. They also bowled and enjoyed snowmobiling together and attending their children's and grandchildren's sporting and school events. Carol was a member of First Christian Reformed Church, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Ruth Circle.

Carol is survived by two sons, Kevin (Martha) Navis of Bloomington, Minn., and Steve (Deb) Navis of Waupun; six grandchildren, Alex (Grace) Bruins, Elizabeth (Jake) Wojahn, Tom Bruins, Andy (Jess) Navis, Matt Navis (fiance´ee Blair), and Michielah (Tyler) Loomans; seven great-grandchildren, Sutton, Lakynn, Reeve, Wyatt, Aubree, Case, and Rhett; a son-in-law, Jeff Bruins; a sister, Marcella Vande Berg of Brandon; a sister-in-law, Joan (Norm) Anderson; a brother-in-law, Trayton Greenfield; and nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded by her husband, Germaine; daughter, Pam Bruins; grandson, Eric Navis; sisters, Evelyn (Merle) Navis and Elaine Greenfield; brother-in-law, Mike Vande Berg; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Thelma and Norm Grantman.

Funeral services for Carol Mae Navis will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at FIRST CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH in Waupun with Al Venhuizen officiating. Burial will follow Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Please follow COVID-19 protocol.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.