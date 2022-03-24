Carole A. Bradley

July 16, 1941 - March 21, 2022

CAMP DOUGLAS - Carole A. Bradley, age 80, of Camp Douglas, WI, passed away peacefully Monday, March 21, 2022, on the family farm surrounded by family. She was born July 16, 1941, to Ralph and Margaret Gruender in Delafield, WI.

Carole worked in her parent's bakery in Delafield, WI, until she married Arthur M. Bradley on December 3, 1960, in Oconomowoc, WI. In her younger years, Carole enjoyed water skiing, ice skating, and fishing. Art and Carole lived in Delafield for 3 years until moving to Art's family farm. Carole was a dedicated farm wife for 58 years.

Fifty years of being an Orange Mill 4-H Leader. She helped countless kids and adults to being better citizens to our community. Carole enjoyed going to the Elroy and Juneau County Fairs as a parent, leader, and participant. She enjoyed watching her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids at the fairs.

Carole enjoyed watching her birds out the kitchen window and looking at her flowers. She always had a large garden and did a lot of canning. She enjoyed her crafts, embroidering, painting and cross-stitch. What she enjoyed most was making big dinners during the holidays for her family. Carole enjoyed feeding the calves and taking care of her dogs and cats.

Carole is survived by children: Melissa (Steve) Brey, of Hillsboro, WI, Russell (Jodi) Bradley of Camp Douglas, WI, Scott (Holly) Bradley of Warrens, WI, Douglas (Donna) Bradley of Camp Douglas, WI, She had seven grandchildren: Russell Jr. (Kelly) Bradley, Amber Bradley (Dusty), Michael (Nicole) Bradley, Ashley (Andy) Werthman, Toni (Codi) Bradley, Allison Brey (Sam), and Abigail (Bradon) Gollhardt, Eleven great-grandchildren: Chace and Kayden Bradley, Hirschel Bradley, Austin, Kim, Malachi, Charlotte and Mican Bradley, Wesley Werthman, Jackson and Wren Bradley, and many family, friends, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Art, her grandson Tony and brothers: Warren and Tom Gruender and special brother and sister-in-law Robert and Dorothy Bradley.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Burial will be in the Hustler Village Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com