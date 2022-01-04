Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn S. Brown
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Brown, Carolyn S.

FOX LAKE - Carolyn S. Brown, 67, of Fox Lake, Wis. passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Carolyn Sue was born on Dec. 25, 1954 the daughter of James and Reba (Cargile) Aston in Calif.. In June of 1978, she was married to William H. Brown Sr. in Waupun, Wis.

Carolyn was a Licensed Practical Nurse and had worked many years in Home Respite Care, retiring in 2014. Carolyn was very passionate about helping others and this gave her great joy. She was a devoted volunteer for Special Touch Ministry Camps throughout Wisconsin and even participated in an outreach program opportunity in Russia. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was a collector of many special things. Carolyn loved to help her family and welcomed many people into her life and treated them as family. She will forever be remembered for her kind and giving nature.

She will be deeply missed by her husband William "Bill" of Fox Lake; her children, William Brown Jr., Cynthia Brown, Jeff Brown, Joe Brown, Jim Wheeler, Gidget Wheeler, Loeta Behling, Kevin Brown, Shawn Brown and Paul Dunse; many grandchildren and many great grandchildren; her brothers, Kenneth and Jim; and her sister, Patricia. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Reba; and her brother, Beau.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Carolyn will be missed
Diana Donovan
Coworker
February 5, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss.
Donna Schregardus (Ruske)
January 12, 2022
Carolyn was a lovely woman, and such a compassionate, caring nurse. In addition to her caring nature, she was one of those down to earth, practical people, who are easy and fun to work with. Many summer nights at Special Touch camp she kept us laughing as we worked through issues that would have discouraged others. She was a gem. And she will be missed.
Betty Simonsen
Friend
January 7, 2022

What a privilege it was to have known Carolyn and be able to work beside her at Special Touch Ministry Camp and Minnesota Camp. She had a heart for people with disabilities and wanted them to know God love! Rest In Peace with your Heavenly Father Carolyn. Until we meet again,.
Robin A
Acquaintance
January 5, 2022
Unmatched by any words that can be written she is a legacy who made a difference in so many of your lives and where lives past memories carry on forever❤wishing you peace and comfort during this hard time peace and much love to you & families Kevin Brown
Michael Oblak
Family Friend
January 3, 2022
Aunt Carolyn will forever be loved and missed.
My heart and thoughts are with you all.
She always loved each of us kids as we were her own and yes she gave me the name of (Stink) but I will forever hear that name when I think of her and the love she had for each of us
Tina Powell(Treadway)
Family
January 2, 2022
My Condolences to the family. Thoughts and prayers to all
Mark Magyar
Family Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results