Brown, Carolyn S.

FOX LAKE - Carolyn S. Brown, 67, of Fox Lake, Wis. passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Carolyn Sue was born on Dec. 25, 1954 the daughter of James and Reba (Cargile) Aston in Calif.. In June of 1978, she was married to William H. Brown Sr. in Waupun, Wis.

Carolyn was a Licensed Practical Nurse and had worked many years in Home Respite Care, retiring in 2014. Carolyn was very passionate about helping others and this gave her great joy. She was a devoted volunteer for Special Touch Ministry Camps throughout Wisconsin and even participated in an outreach program opportunity in Russia. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was a collector of many special things. Carolyn loved to help her family and welcomed many people into her life and treated them as family. She will forever be remembered for her kind and giving nature.

She will be deeply missed by her husband William "Bill" of Fox Lake; her children, William Brown Jr., Cynthia Brown, Jeff Brown, Joe Brown, Jim Wheeler, Gidget Wheeler, Loeta Behling, Kevin Brown, Shawn Brown and Paul Dunse; many grandchildren and many great grandchildren; her brothers, Kenneth and Jim; and her sister, Patricia. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Reba; and her brother, Beau.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.