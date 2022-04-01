Carolyn Joyce Flowers

Mar. 8, 1948 - Feb. 23, 2022

BEAVER DAM - Carolyn Joyce Flowers, a resident of Beaver Dam, WI, passed away on February 23, 2022 at the age of 73. She was born on March 8, 1948 in Chicago, IL to the late Irving Patterson and Martha Smith.

Throughout her life, Carolyn dedicated her time and talents in serving God. She sang in many church choirs, and served as a Sunday school teacher to primary grade levels. Carolyn's favorite times were Vacation Bible School, in numerous church communities. Teaching was her passion; arts and crafts were her tools.

Carolyn enjoyed spending time with family, eating and enjoying a range of music from old-time gospel classics to today's hits. Carolyn was always the life of the party, even when it wasn't her party.

She lived most of her life in Maywood, IL and moved to Beaver Dam in 2011 to be close to her granddaughter, Nikhita Steward-Trivedi who was born with a rare genetic condition called Goltz Syndrome that led to numerous surgeries and medical interventions.

She lived an enjoyable life at Bayshore Apartments Senior Living Center in Beaver Dam among numerous friends and residents. She was known in the community as a fun and cheerful woman that always knew how to make people smile. She evolved from a Bears fan into a Packers fan and she enjoyed spending time at many local restaurants in Beaver Dam with her granddaughter, Nikhita.

Carolyn, often referred to as Mama, Sis, Grandma or Friend, will be sorely missed. At the end of the day, she could not save a dollar, but she could give you a word that will save your soul.

In the words of Carolyn Flowers, "If I live TODAY to its fullest, it makes no difference what TOMORROW brings."