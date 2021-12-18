Hanley, Carolyn Raye

BARABOO – Carolyn passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in a house fire. Her loving dog, Maci, died with Carolyn, as Maci never left her side.

Carolyn Raye Goerks was born on April 4, 1942, to LeRoy and Vernice (Wallsch) Goerks. Carolyn was married from 1960-1967. Her marriage blessed her with "Her Girls," Vicky and Rhonda. Carolyn adored her girls and her family. There was nothing she wouldn't do or give up for them. Carolyn was further blessed with another generation of "Her Girls," three beautiful granddaughters, Brittany, Rachael, and Taylor. Carolyn took care of them and spent as much time as she could with them. Carolyn was immensely blessed with a third generation. Her great grandchildren, Annallyce, Olivia and Samuel. Her favorite phrase with them was "I love you to the moon and back."

Carolyn worked for 30 years at Flambeau. She continued to work in her retirement at Walmart for over 20 years. Carolyn's work ethic was like no other. She strives to pass this ethic on to many generations of coworkers.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Vicky (AJ) Reppen and Rhonda (Paul) Freitag; her love of 54 years, Din (Gus) Dovolos; grandchildren, Brittany (Joe) Nimmow, Rachael Freitag (Arif Cay), and Taylor Reppen (Noah Thomte); great-grandchildren, Annallyce, Olivia, and Samuel; brother, Keith (Kathy) Goerks; sister, Pat (Mike) Newman; and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Baraboo, with Pastor Jordan Ertl officiating. Visitation will take place on Monday, Dec. 20, at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES, Baraboo, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., and again at church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service.