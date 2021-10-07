Menu
Catherine Fennell
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home - Warren
519 Tisdell Avenue
Warren, IL

Fennell, Catherine A.

WARREN, Ill. - Catherine A. "Cathy" Fennell, 71, of Warren, Ill., passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2021, with her family by her side. Cathy was born on Jan. 21, 1950, in Freeport, to Wilfred "Bill" and Donna (Stich) Wolfram. She married Francis Fennell on Aug. 7, 1976, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Warren, Ill.

Cathy taught and retired from Warren School District; she loved teaching sixth grade at Apple River and Warren School, and she was a devoted, caring teacher. Cathy was a member of St. Ann Church, member of the Altar and Rosary, and she enjoyed baking, cooking, reading, and antiquing. She loved spending time with her grandkids and being at Lake Wisconsin with her family. Cathy was well known for her homemade grape jelly and O'Henry bars.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Francis, of 45 years; her children, Danielle (Kyle) Auten of Emmetsburg, Iowa, Casey (Brooke) Fennell of Shullsburg, Wis., and Erin (Joe) Rendon of Warren; grandchildren, Lane, Emma, and Ella Auten, Owen, Colton, Elliot, Cora, and Wade Fennell, and Isabel, Liam, and Catie Rendon; her mother, Donna of Warren; a brother, Mike (Sally) Wolfram of Gratiot, Wis.; two sisters, Teresa (Tom) Gille of Shullsburg, Wis., and Denise (Kirk) Brinker of Baraboo, Wis.; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wilfred "Bill" Wolfram.

Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at BARTELL-LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME, Warren, Ill. A Rosary is to be read at 3:30 p.m.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service, at ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH in Warren, Ill.

Officiating the service will be Father Michael Morrisey.

Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Rosary
3:30p.m.
Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home - Warren
519 Tisdell Avenue , Warren, IL
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home - Warren
519 Tisdell Avenue , Warren, IL
Oct
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH
Warren, IL
Oct
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH
Warren, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home - Warren
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
