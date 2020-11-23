Gerritsen, Catherine

WAUPUN - Catherine Gerritsen, age 87, of Waupun, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Christian Homestead.

Catherine was born on Nov. 27, 1932, in Alto, Wis., a daughter of Steven and Carrie (Looman) Westhuis. On Oct. 24, 1952, she was united in marriage to Charles Gerritsen in Waupun. Catherine was employed at the Christian Home as a social worker for many years. She was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, as well as the Ladies sextet. and participated in Faith and Fellowship group. She enjoyed reading the Bible, singing and having coffee with friends. Catherine loved her family dearly and they were always number one.

Catherine is survived by her husband of 68 years, Charles of Waupun; two sons, Craig (Lori) Gerritsen and Corey (Kaye) Gerritsen both of Waupun; a daughter, Cara (Tom) Davis of Kansas City, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Erin (Jason) Wierenga, Cassie (Rob) Sjoerdsma, Brett (Cassandra) Gerritsen, Nick (Jacque) Gerritsen, Casey (Chelsie) Gerritsen, Charles, Joel and Larissa Davis; eleven great-grandchildren, Hayden and Reghan Wierenga, Gerrit, Vaughn and Hollie Sjoerdsma, Desmond Gerritsen, Henry and Leopold Gerritsen, Tripp, Ada and Clark Gerritsen; two sisters-in-law, Ruby Westhuis of Waupun and Beverly Gerritsen of Oshkosh; one brother-in-law, Gary (Pam) Gerritsen of Texas; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Henry (Aliene) Gerritsen; three siblings, Albertus (Betty) Westhuis, Ramona (Bob) Winn and Andy (Ruby) Westhuis; and three siblings-in-law, Charlene (Jim) Kremers, Harlan (Jean Ann) Gerritsen and John Gerritsen.

Visitation for Catherine will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at EMMANUEL REFORMED CHURCH, 400 West Brown Street, Waupun.

A funeral service for Catherine will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at EMMANUEL REFORMED CHURCH with Pastor Jessica Oosterhouse officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

