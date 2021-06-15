Gage, Celeone E.

WAUKESHA - We love you Mom, and know that you wished to go gentle into that good night, to simply fade away. You went gentle into the good night and you will NOT fade away, not in our houses. In our houses stories will be told of you and songs will be sung of you!

Celeone's story started on the family farm where she loved to work outside helping with chores, tending the animals and riding her horse Prince bareback and standing up. In one adventure she walked on a barrel down the hill to the barn to do the chores. She worked on the muck farm, a vegetable farm, in the summer during high school to fund her trip to Milwaukee to attend Mt. Sinai nursing school.

Over the course of her nursing career Celeone was an evening supervisor of nursing at Columbia Hospital and worked at facilities in three different states, WI, WY, and CO. She was a compassionate nurse caring for the patients' wellbeing along with the nursing teams she was part of. She was proud of her nursing career and was a caregiver all of her life.

After she retired from Columbia Hospital Celeone moved to WY, fulfilling a lifelong dream to live in the West. She and her sister, Connie, traveled extensively on their own and through Elderhostel programs. Celeone also traveled with her children, Pam, Jim and Rich, often driving to meet them in a different state, picking them up in her blue truck and off on an adventure they'd go! She visited many states and Canada this way. She was in the southernmost place in the US, Key West, FL and the northernmost place, the Arctic Circle in AK! Australia, Hawaii, England, Ireland and points in Europe were also places she visited.

In 1997 Celeone and Connie moved back to WI to be closer to family. They lived in Endeavor, where they grew up. Celeone was a wicked grass cutter and wood stacker for her sons, Jim and Rich who lived nearby. She also reconnected with her school friends who still lived in the area. In 2007 Celeone moved in with her daughter Pam and again found ways to help and make life easier for those around her. Pam and Celeone made a great team taking care of the house, yard and gardens.

Celeone was a breast cancer survivor. She researched the best foods, herbs and supplements to stay healthy and live her best life. She was successful for eight years and is now gone far too soon. Her family would like to thank Pastor Schmidt for the comfort that he provided with his visits and ProHealth Care Hospice and AngelsGrace Hospice for the excellent care they provided at the end of her life.

Celeone is survived by her children Pam Paulson, James (Brenda Baker) Paulson and Richard (Tammy) Paulson, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Celeone's Life later in the summer in the Portage, WI area. If you would like to attend please send an email to CeleoneGage @ gmail.com and we'll send the details. There will also be a notice in the Portage Register closer to the event. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to your local animal shelter or to the family who is planting a Colorado blue spruce in Celeone's memory.

Celeone Gage, Mom, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, friend, caregiver, woman of faith and so much more, we "love you unconditionally" now and for always.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.