Gerritsen, Charles "Chuck"

WAUPUN - Charles Henry Gerritsen, age 88 of Waupun, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at William S. Middleton Memorial Hospital in Madison.

Chuck was born in the Town of Waupun on Dec. 13, 1933, son of Henry and Aliene (Nummerdor) Gerritsen. He was united in marriage to Catherine Westhuis on Oct. 24, 1952, in Waupun. Chuck entered into service with the U.S. Army and served from 1957-1958. He was employed at the Farmers Elevator as a manager for forty-two years and a number of years at Forest Mound Cemetery. In his earlier years he enjoyed working on the family farm and playing softball. He loved to go hunting and he was an avid sports fan. Chuck was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church where he taught Sunday School and participated in the choir and consistory. Family meant the world to him, and he will be deeply missed by many.

Chuck is survived by two sons, Craig (Lori) Gerritsen and Corey (Kaye) Gerritsen both of Waupun; a daughter, Cara (Tom) Davis of Kansas City, Mo; eight grandchildren, Erin (Jason) Wierenga, Cassie (Rob) Sjoerdsma, Brett (Cassandra) Gerritsen, Nick (Jacque) Gerritsen, Casey Gerritsen, Charles, Joel and Larissa Davis; twelve great-grandchildren, Hayden and Reghan Wierenga, Gerrit, Vaughn, Hollie and Camden Sjoerdsma, Desmond Gerritsen, Henry and Leopold Gerritsen, Tripp, Ada and Clark Gerritsen; brother, Gary (Pam) Gerritsen of Texas; sisters-in-law, Beverly Gerritsen of Oshkosh and Ruby Westhuis of Waupun; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine in 2020; parents and parents-in-law, Steven (Carrie) Westhuis; sister, Charlene (Jim) Kremers, two brothers, Harlan (Jean Ann) Gerritsen and John Gerritsen; in-laws, Albertus (Betty) Westhuis, Ramona (Bob) Winn and Andy (Ruby) Westhuis.

Visitation for Chuck will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 405 West Main Street, Waupun and on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at EMMANUEL REFORMED CHURCH, 400 West Brown Street, Waupun.

A funeral service for Chuck will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Emmanuel Reformed Church with Pastor Jessica Oosterhouse officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery with Military Honors provided.

