Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Gerritsen
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI

Gerritsen, Charles "Chuck"

WAUPUN - Charles Henry Gerritsen, age 88 of Waupun, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at William S. Middleton Memorial Hospital in Madison.

Chuck was born in the Town of Waupun on Dec. 13, 1933, son of Henry and Aliene (Nummerdor) Gerritsen. He was united in marriage to Catherine Westhuis on Oct. 24, 1952, in Waupun. Chuck entered into service with the U.S. Army and served from 1957-1958. He was employed at the Farmers Elevator as a manager for forty-two years and a number of years at Forest Mound Cemetery. In his earlier years he enjoyed working on the family farm and playing softball. He loved to go hunting and he was an avid sports fan. Chuck was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church where he taught Sunday School and participated in the choir and consistory. Family meant the world to him, and he will be deeply missed by many.

Chuck is survived by two sons, Craig (Lori) Gerritsen and Corey (Kaye) Gerritsen both of Waupun; a daughter, Cara (Tom) Davis of Kansas City, Mo; eight grandchildren, Erin (Jason) Wierenga, Cassie (Rob) Sjoerdsma, Brett (Cassandra) Gerritsen, Nick (Jacque) Gerritsen, Casey Gerritsen, Charles, Joel and Larissa Davis; twelve great-grandchildren, Hayden and Reghan Wierenga, Gerrit, Vaughn, Hollie and Camden Sjoerdsma, Desmond Gerritsen, Henry and Leopold Gerritsen, Tripp, Ada and Clark Gerritsen; brother, Gary (Pam) Gerritsen of Texas; sisters-in-law, Beverly Gerritsen of Oshkosh and Ruby Westhuis of Waupun; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine in 2020; parents and parents-in-law, Steven (Carrie) Westhuis; sister, Charlene (Jim) Kremers, two brothers, Harlan (Jean Ann) Gerritsen and John Gerritsen; in-laws, Albertus (Betty) Westhuis, Ramona (Bob) Winn and Andy (Ruby) Westhuis.

Visitation for Chuck will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 405 West Main Street, Waupun and on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at EMMANUEL REFORMED CHURCH, 400 West Brown Street, Waupun.

A funeral service for Chuck will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Emmanuel Reformed Church with Pastor Jessica Oosterhouse officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery with Military Honors provided.

Kohls Community Funeral Home

www.kohlsfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St, Waupun, WI
Jan
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
EMMANUEL REFORMED CHURCH
400 West Brown Street, Waupun, WI
Jan
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
EMMANUEL REFORMED CHURCH
400 West Brown Street, Waupun, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences to each and everyone of you Craig, Cory and Cara. Some of the best memories I had was to duck and run when Harland and Chuck were together. Due to the great technology we have today we just found out about this today. At 6:09 PM. God bless you all!
James Richard Gerritsen
January 5, 2022
Love to Cory, Craig, and Cara (and families) and condolences from the Illinois Winns. We hope to find a time with better driving conditions to come up to visit. Our thoughts and prayers are with you in these next few days.
Janna (Winn) Tichenor
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results