Kadrich, Charles F.

BEAVER DAM - Charles F. "Chuck" Kadrich, age 85, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Beaver Dam Assisted Living.

Chuck was born in Milwaukee on June 25, 1937, the son of Franklin and Helen (Mueller) Kadrich. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. On June 29, 1957, he was united in marriage to his wife, Arlene Carter, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Chuck enjoyed fishing and woodworking, as well as watching the birds and taking care of his Koi pond.

Chuck is survived by his children, Dewayne Kadrich of Watertown, Helen (David) Espersen of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Janet (Michael) Pacala of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Pamela (Jason) Belter, Adam Kadrich, Bethany Kadrich, Nicole (Russell) Dunne, Benjamin (Amanda) Espersen, Katie (Tylor) Johnson, Jacob Pacala (Mary Cops), Hannah Pacala (Austyn Huebner); 14 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene, in 2019; siblings, Matt, John, Vern, Marge, and Gerri; and other relatives.

A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.