BEAVER DAM – Charles R. "Charlie" Kelm, age 74, of Beaver Dam, died on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, after a short stay at Randolph Health Services.

Charlie was born in Beaver Dam on Nov. 19, 1947, the son of Wayne and Eleanor (Kranz) Kelm and grew up in rural Dodge County. From 1967 to 1970, he served in the U.S. Armed Forces. After returning from his tour of duty in the Vietnam War, Charlie finished his Army career as a military police officer, before returning home to Beaver Dam. For nearly 36 years he was employed at John Deere in Horicon and was a member of the IMA local 873 Chapter.

Charlie married Susan Cramer on May 22, 1981, in Juneau. In his younger years, Charlie enjoyed playing rugby and riding his Harley motorcycle. He also belonged to the Fraternal Order of Eagles and was a member of the Beaver Dam Men's Pool League for many years. He loved watching sports, playing cards, and created many fond memories camping with family and friends.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Susan Kelm of Beaver Dam; five children, Ken (Terri Lynn) Kelm of Waupun, Lisa (Scott) Bollig, Vicki Kelm, and Troy Kelm, all of Beaver Dam, and Trish Kelm of Chandler, Ariz.; grandchildren, Connor Kelm, Braxton Davis, and Vivien Kelm; siblings, John (Elaine) Kelm of Montello, David (Terri) Kelm of Randolph, Donna (Claude) Chamberlin of Hudson, Tony Kelm and Ruth Ladwig of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Mary Kelm of Reeseville; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim; and two sisters, Marge Anderson and Barb Kelm.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Marquardt Hospice for their care and compassion during the past couple years. After being on the waiting list for the Honor Flight for several years, Charlie was finally selected and scheduled to fly out in March of 2020, only to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the coordination of Marquardt Hospice staff, a very special replacement ceremony was arranged to honor his military service. In the summer of 2020, with Charlie sitting on his front lawn, close family members by his side, and the sidewalks and streets lined with members of the community, a drive-by parade was held. It was primarily coordinated through the local American Legion, the Mayor of Beaver Dam, and the owners of Sixth Gear. The procession included a military honor guard squad, fire and police vehicles, and many motorcycles sporting veterans and friends. This was a very emotional day for Charlie and one he would never forget.

A memorial gathering for Charlie will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:30 p.m. with Chaplain Terry Reiser officiating. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Town of Trenton.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.