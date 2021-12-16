Meyer, Charles L. "Chuck"

APPLETON - Charles L. "Chuck" Meyer, age 80, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Rennes Health and Rehabilitation Center in Appleton, Wis., surrounded by family.

There will be a memorial gathering for Chuck at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Monday, Dec. 20, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A memorial service will follow beginning at 2:30 p.m., with John Leiting as the celebrant.

Charles Leonard Meyer was born on Jan. 9, 1941, in Woodville, Ohio, to Lorrin and Evelyn (Wilson) Meyer. He graduated from Woodville High School in 1959, where he was a four-year letterman in baseball and basketball, played in the band, and was student council president. He graduated from Bowling Green University with a B.S. in political science. During that time, he was active in the Sigma Chi fraternity, Air Force ROTC, and it was during this time he met his wife, Joan S. Wadsworth (married Dec. 26, 1964).

Chuck pursued his dream career following graduation by joining the U.S. Air Force on June 1, 1964, and served a distinguished career with numerous military award decorations until his retirement on June 30, 1990. He completed undergraduate pilot training in June of 1965 which launched his fighter pilot career, where he would go on to fly 276 combat missions in the F-4 Phantom during three tours in Vietnam. Notably, during his career, he worked at Luke Air Force Base, The Pentagon, served as the 307th squadron commander at Homestead Air Force Base, attended the Air War College in Montgomery, Ala., was Director of Air Operations at Williams Air Force Base, and oversaw critical developmental projects associated with Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. One of his greatest accomplishments was serving as preceptor and officer flight training instructor for the next generations of USAF fighter pilots that went on to honorably serve and protect our country in future conflicts. Following retirement from the U.S. Air Force, Chuck continued his professional career with the Department of Energy, Bechtel, EG&G, and National Security Technologies, ultimately retiring in 2008.

Upon retirement, Chuck and Joan moved to Beaver Dam, Wis., to be closer to family. It took little time to for him to get involved in the local community. He became a "master gardener" and utilized those skills around his beautiful, scenic lakeside property. He loved spending time with his loyal and loving dogs, Badger, Jewel and Lucky. Chuck and Badger completed the therapy dog program, becoming frequent visitors at several nursing homes and correctional facilities in conjunction with a local organization named BARCC. He was also very active with the local VFW. His favorite seasonal effort was time spent ensuring a safe and dependable environment for breeding migratory purple martins (birds). These activities were highlighted by the great personal interactions with friends, colleagues, and those in need. Chuck loved being outside and was an avid gardener, hunter, and fisherman throughout his life.

Survivors include his son, Todd Meyer (and wife, Kelly) of Neenah; his daughter, Janel (Meyer) Garth of Plover; three grandchildren, Vincent, Alexandra and Jacob Garth; two sisters and a brother, Pamela (Meyer) Baird, James Meyer, and Laurie (Meyer) Sondergeld; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Charles L. Meyer's name to Badgerland Animal Reading and Comfort Companions, BARCC: P.O. Box 83, Mayville, WI 53050; Madison Audubon- Purple Martins Fund, https://madisonaudubon.org; or Horicon Marsh Veteran's Hunt, http://horiconmarshww.com/waystohelp.html#Donate.

