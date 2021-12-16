Menu
Charles "Chuck" Meyer
ABOUT
Woodville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Meyer, Charles L. "Chuck"

APPLETON - Charles L. "Chuck" Meyer, age 80, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Rennes Health and Rehabilitation Center in Appleton, Wis., surrounded by family.

There will be a memorial gathering for Chuck at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Monday, Dec. 20, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A memorial service will follow beginning at 2:30 p.m., with John Leiting as the celebrant.

Charles Leonard Meyer was born on Jan. 9, 1941, in Woodville, Ohio, to Lorrin and Evelyn (Wilson) Meyer. He graduated from Woodville High School in 1959, where he was a four-year letterman in baseball and basketball, played in the band, and was student council president. He graduated from Bowling Green University with a B.S. in political science. During that time, he was active in the Sigma Chi fraternity, Air Force ROTC, and it was during this time he met his wife, Joan S. Wadsworth (married Dec. 26, 1964).

Chuck pursued his dream career following graduation by joining the U.S. Air Force on June 1, 1964, and served a distinguished career with numerous military award decorations until his retirement on June 30, 1990. He completed undergraduate pilot training in June of 1965 which launched his fighter pilot career, where he would go on to fly 276 combat missions in the F-4 Phantom during three tours in Vietnam. Notably, during his career, he worked at Luke Air Force Base, The Pentagon, served as the 307th squadron commander at Homestead Air Force Base, attended the Air War College in Montgomery, Ala., was Director of Air Operations at Williams Air Force Base, and oversaw critical developmental projects associated with Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. One of his greatest accomplishments was serving as preceptor and officer flight training instructor for the next generations of USAF fighter pilots that went on to honorably serve and protect our country in future conflicts. Following retirement from the U.S. Air Force, Chuck continued his professional career with the Department of Energy, Bechtel, EG&G, and National Security Technologies, ultimately retiring in 2008.

Upon retirement, Chuck and Joan moved to Beaver Dam, Wis., to be closer to family. It took little time to for him to get involved in the local community. He became a "master gardener" and utilized those skills around his beautiful, scenic lakeside property. He loved spending time with his loyal and loving dogs, Badger, Jewel and Lucky. Chuck and Badger completed the therapy dog program, becoming frequent visitors at several nursing homes and correctional facilities in conjunction with a local organization named BARCC. He was also very active with the local VFW. His favorite seasonal effort was time spent ensuring a safe and dependable environment for breeding migratory purple martins (birds). These activities were highlighted by the great personal interactions with friends, colleagues, and those in need. Chuck loved being outside and was an avid gardener, hunter, and fisherman throughout his life.

Survivors include his son, Todd Meyer (and wife, Kelly) of Neenah; his daughter, Janel (Meyer) Garth of Plover; three grandchildren, Vincent, Alexandra and Jacob Garth; two sisters and a brother, Pamela (Meyer) Baird, James Meyer, and Laurie (Meyer) Sondergeld; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Charles L. Meyer's name to Badgerland Animal Reading and Comfort Companions, BARCC: P.O. Box 83, Mayville, WI 53050; Madison Audubon- Purple Martins Fund, https://madisonaudubon.org; or Horicon Marsh Veteran's Hunt, http://horiconmarshww.com/waystohelp.html#Donate.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, Beaver Dam

www.KoepsellFH.com



Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Dec
20
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
It is with a welcoming heart that I would like to sincerely thank each and every one of you for taking time to provide your final tributes and respects to my father, Chuck Meyer.

The friendship, support, prayers and love with the outpouring provided by those within my father's "circle of life" has been immensely helpful to me personally and his family.

I would also especially like to thank those that are not here today that have been a part of his life. This includes his parents, family members, previous loyal pets and current loving pets (including Badger, Jewel and Lucky), friends, Woodville classmates, work colleagues and former military colleagues with whom he served. The amount of support and love that has been provided has been heartwarming and extremely helpful during this time of sorrow.

It's with loving memory that I would like to honor my father's accomplished lifetime with a personal tribute as his son, friend, buddy and military colleague.

As I reflect back upon my father's life it was an incredible journey filled with exciting stories and moments that I hope will be cherished as we look back at his footprints on the pathway he blazed which gives me the beacon of light to follow moving forward into the future.
Todd Meyer
Son
December 23, 2021
Cooper-Kaufmann
December 18, 2021
Robert Bills
December 18, 2021
Col. Meyer, Sir, The F-4 Phantom II Society salutes you for your service and sacrifices in the name of freedom of these United States of America. Steve Billings Vice-President, F-4 Phantom II Society
Steve Billings
Other
December 17, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to my cousins and kin for the loss of this great man. When the Meyer family held a reunion in Las Vegas several years ago, Charlie arranged for a group of us to tour the Thunderbirds hangar at Nelles AFB. I know that his Uncles Glenn and Allen (both fellow vets) were especially thrilled to have this opportunity, and that they were very proud of Charlie and his service to our Country. May it be a comfort to know that he is now again reunited with all those loved ones who went before him.
Mike Meyer
December 17, 2021
Sorry to hear of his passing. We grew up as neighbors.
Jeanne Potridge
Friend
December 16, 2021
Our condolences to Todd, Kelly, Janel & family. May your memories bring you comfort and peace. He will live in all your hearts forever
Jim & Jeanne Johnson
December 16, 2021
My condolences to the family. Charlie was one of my best friends and we had many good times together. Especially at the class reunion in Nevada. God rest his soul.
Roger Weber
Friend
December 16, 2021
Jim; Am sorry to hear of your brother's passing. Your entire family can be very proud. Please accept my sincerest condolences at the passing of a fellow US Air Force fighter pilot. Les Stair LTC USAF (Ret).
Les Stair
Family Friend
December 16, 2021
